-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
To continue effective Sweetwater County government while responding to the difficult economic times that I see ahead.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
Downturn in local industry, and as a result of reduced taxes we must continue to tighten belts. We must still promote quality economic development and not hinder it. We must also encourage and facilitate economic development within the county. Limited regulations are the key to that progress.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
Obviously over the last 10 years we have been effective in reducing employment costs. However, we should look critically at two things: employment costs and capital costs. We must control employment and secondly, look at capital needs essentially and see what is critical during these times. Limited government should be the most effective government.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies
We cannot allow COVID-19 to continue to destroy lives, but also our economy. Our livelihood (quality of life) depends on a vibrant economy.
I clearly understand that I work for the taxpayers of Sweetwater County. Therefore, I must be transparent and accountable for everything I do for the county. I will stay in personal contact via phone or in person. I have to be accessible, and accountability is the key thing.
