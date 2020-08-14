U.S. House District 48, Republican, Clark Stith
-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My goals during this next legislative session are to: (1) spearhead the effort to outlaw bid rigging in public works contracts; (2) slim down state government while preserving essential functions; (3) restore local government direct funding streams; (4) promote innovation and invention; and (5) continue the Bitter Creek restoration project.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The challenges facing Wyoming's economy are more severe than the normal ups and downs of the business cycle. Sweetwater County is lucky to be more diverse than first appears. The trona industry, for example, employs over 2,300, has a positive long term outlook and is largely independent of the energy sector. Natural gas will eventually recover, although it may be a long slog. As Rocky Mountain Power and other utilities nationwide phase out coal fired electric power generation, Wyoming will need to adapt.
The long term driver of economic growth is ideas, innovation and technology. Wyoming lags other states in per capita patent filings. The government has a legitimate role in fostering innovation, invention and research and development that the private sector market would not otherwise provide. Last session I sponsored the "Promotion of Individual Invention Act" which would provide assistance to individual inventors. There will be no silver bullet to address economic growth, but we have to find ways, even in austere times, to promote innovation and invention.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
There is a projected shortfall of $1.5 billion in the state's budget for the two year period ending June 30, 2022, of which about $500 million is a shortfall in K-12 funding and the remaining $1 billion shortfall is in the state's general fund (e.g., the Department of Health). Under current law, the $500 million K-12 education shortfall is automatically covered by the state's Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account ("rainy-day fund"). The $1 billion general fund shortfall, however, is not automatically covered by the rainy day fund. The total balance in the rainy day fund is just about $1.5 billion, so if it were used to cover the entire shortfall, it would essentially be at zero dollars as of June 30, 2022. That would be imprudent.
A fair way to spread the pain would be to have about half of the shortfall covered by spending cuts ($750 million), about one-fourth by the rainy-day fund and one-fourth by additional revenue. On the budget side, getting to $750 million in savings is not feasible unless K-12 also undergoes spending cuts. Eliminating ghost health care costs and capping school superintendent salaries would be a good start. Right now, on average, for every 87 school teachers in a school district, the state pays the district health care insurance premium money for 100 teachers, or health insurance premiums for 13 ghost positions. Similarly, the Wyoming constitution requires that the legislature set the salaries for "all school officers", yet to date the legislature has not done so. Many school superintendents are paid more than the approximate $132,000 per year that the school funding model recommends. That is a luxury we can no longer afford.
On the revenue side, an additional approximate $90 million per biennium could be raised without a tax increase by changing the formula for how income from the Common School Permanent Land Fund is spent. Right now, two-thirds of the CSPLF income goes back into the fund and one-third can be spent. Representative Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, has proposed a constitutional amendment to reverse that so that one-thirds goes back into the fund and two-thirds is available for government expenses. We will also have to take a hard look at repealing sales tax exemptions, such as for data centers, manufacturing equipment and even groceries. These will be tough decisions, but if we want to continue to have nursing home beds available for the elderly and other essential government services, we have to broaden the sales tax base.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
Our response to COVID-19 should be balanced. It is serious, but not as deadly as diseases of the past, such as small pox, the Black Death or the Spanish Flu. The current active infection rate is approximately 1 per 1,000 Wyoming residents. A vaccine will likely be available before the next session of the Legislature.
The State should spend the $1.25 billion in one-time federal CARES Act money by the December 30, 2020 deadline in a manner that maximizes potential future growth. For example, the State should invest in 3-D printers that can be used by relevant educational institutions. That would be both an eligible CARES Act expense and also leave behind useful equipment that could be used later to promote innovation and invention. The State Loan and Investment Board should also relax its current rules for hospitals' use of CARES Act money, which is currently too restrictive.
How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
During legislative session I post daily updates of legislative activity. It is a bit ugly seeing the sausage being made, but voters deserve to know what is happening in real time.
Clark Stith has filed to run for re-election to Wyoming House District 48 – Rock Springs. Stith said he was proud to serve in the Wyoming legislature during the last three sessions, where he was on the Judiciary committee. In the past two years the Judiciary committee led the effort to overhaul the probation and parole system. “Before these reforms, we had a 70% failure rate in the Intensive supervised probation program,” Stith said, which resulted in additional costs for incarcerations and wasted probation officer time. “The reforms enacted have begun to improve that while preserving public safety.,”
Stith also pointed to bills that he has been able to get signed into law, including the “Medicaid Fairness Act” which is designed to save money in the Medicaid program by having higher income single fathers contribute up to 50% of the cost of the births of their children that are otherwise 100% paid for by Medicaid. ”It’s only fair that employed fathers making good money chip in to pay for the cost of the births of their children,” Stith said.
In March 2020 Stith called on Governor Mark Gordon to convene a virtual special session of the legislature to deal with the economic fallout from both depressed minerals prices and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. “I am glad to see the Governor has done just that,” Stith said. “We will have tough choices ahead.” One problem confronting the legislature is how to allocate Wyoming’s $1.25 billion under the federal CARES Acts, which restricts how the money can be spent. “With all the federal strings attached It’s like being in the ocean with water everywhere but none to drink.” “We should sue the CARES Act funds to the extent possible to shore up funding for cities and counties and do what we can to support small businesses and our hospitals,” Stith said.
