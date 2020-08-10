-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
I want to lead with authenticity, transparency, and courage. This means remaining devoted to Wyoming and the values I grew up with, being open and honest with the public about my intentions, finances, and records, and finally, striking out with bold initiatives and actions that will actually make a difference for rural America. For too long, Wyoming has relied on traditional solutions to ever more complex and modern problems. We need leadership that can foresee the direction of our state and nation and act on it in a proactive, not reactive, way. We have a choice: become part of the modern world and economy on our terms or have the modern world and economy define the terms for us. I prefer the former, and as a person who has been rooted in Wyoming my whole life but has had the privilege to experience multiple cultures and forms of governance, I am confident I can help move Wyoming forward without forgetting our past.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
Economic recovery from the downturn due to COVID-19 is one of the biggest issues facing our nation currently, and we should work on a recovery package that rebuilds not just a strong economy but a resilient one. And in three years’ time, this should still be an issue we focus on. We must move past the neoliberal economic policies and laissez-faire attitude towards business and industry from the past 40-plus years that has developed large scale wealth inequality and market volatility, leading to a near consistent boom-and-crash scenario that disproportionately effects the working and middle class as well as small businesses. Instead, we need to look toward creating a strong, regulated economy that can endure shocks and downturns by focusing on improving our infrastructure, shortening supply chains, increasing a manufacturing base, reinstating consumer and worker protections and regulations, reeling in the corporate greed and the traditional playbook of big business, and updating our social and economic safety nets.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
In order to reduce our national debt as well as reduce deficit spending, we will need to target certain areas of the budget as well as reform others. For example, our recently approved military budget is nearly three times that of China and 15 times that of Russia. Although I want to continue to fund the military and support our national defense, we need recognize real threats as they exist now and into the future. This includes more emphasis and funding on cybersecurity and less on defense mechanisms that are remnants of the past. Combined with a fair progressive tax structure on income and capital gains, we can increase revenue and decrease costs in order to achieve a more balanced budget.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
Until we have an effective vaccine, we are going to have to remain vigilant in our efforts to keep our citizens, our workers, and our communities safe from this highly contagious virus. Currently, with the data we have, COVID-19 presents a risk factor that is far higher than what we would normally consider to be safe for work, social gatherings, or other communal practices. Therefore, we will need to find solutions that are based upon the best recommendations we have: maintain social distance, wear masks, practice good hygiene, and keep all areas clean and disinfected. Where we cannot do all of these steps effectively and consistently, we will need to close or limited those activities.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
One of the great aspects of being from and living in Wyoming is that you have more direct access to your representatives. I will maintain this tradition by remaining as closely tied to the state as possible (I was born and raised here, my family is here, and the log home we built has no price tag). In addition, I would place my regional offices in areas not typically identified or utilized across Wyoming. Finally, it is about really coming back here and being with the people, engaging in genuine conversations, and participating in the activities that make Wyoming such a great place to live.
