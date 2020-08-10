-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My goals are for the people of Wyoming, not for me personally. I am not a photo-fit of the last Democratic nominee who was crushed by some 50 points in the last House race Rep. Cheney won. Women and people of color are the lifeblood of the Democratic Party and I am the first Native American woman in the history of Wyoming to run for U.S. Congress, so in that sense I am fulfilling my campaign statement: Put Equality in the State.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The facts are these: Months of record job losses have left our country with unemployment rates not experienced since the Great Depression, and in the second quarter, the GDP has cratered by 33%. To remake our country after this pandemic -- to rebuild it better -- we need to first invest federal dollars in infrastructure; we can’t be competitive with mid-20th century infrastructure going into the third decade of the 21st century. By doing this, we will create good paying jobs. We get our people back to work. That is the stimulus America needs. When our people are given the opportunity to rebuild our country better, they will revitalize the economy and lower the burden on the federal budget and allow us to start paying down the national debt. That is the foundation to economic recovery post-COVID 19.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
The federal government currently spends more on defense than social safety net programs, veterans’ benefits, education, transport, and infrastructure combined. The defense budget is twice the interest on the national debt. It requires reevaluation and redistribution.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
Right now we are in the grip of a once-in-a-century pandemic, and we must address that before anything else. My platform includes bold policy proposals for Wyoming to address COVID-19, including an innovative public transportation system that could be crucial to recovering the economy. Similarly, with my COVID-19 policies, no Wyoming rancher or farmer will have to destroy their produce or stock due to the pandemic’s devastating impact on the food industry. COVID-19 has laid bare the structural inequities for minority communities and low-income families. We must close these institutional disparities. Our health care system is broken, and we can no longer hide from that reality. Health care is a human right, not a privilege. If elected, I will work to ensure that our citizens do not have to make the choice between seeking medical care or putting food on the table.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
You would be hard pressed to find an instance where Wyoming’s current congressional delegation has not put party loyalty over the interests of the people of Wyoming. Senator Barrasso, Rep. Cheney, and from her record as congresswoman, soon-to-be Senator Lummis, consistently put the interests of the Republican Party and the likes of Anadarko Petroleum and Gas over the wages and healthcare of the average Wyoming family. I’m seeking office to represent the people of Wyoming, to improve their lives, not provide handouts to corporations and favors to big money campaign donors. A Member of Congress needs to be a good listener first, and a talker second. My friends, this is us. It is not “I” – It is “we.”
