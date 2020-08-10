-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
Farming and rural communities: People's lives in rural communities are more personally intertwined with the rural economy. My maternal grandparents and great-grandparents farmed. The work of farming and ranching isn't something you leave at 5 p.m. It isn't something to just walk away from and get another job if things get tight. Economic stresses are contributing to higher suicide rates in farming communities. Two years of trade wars and as of March 2020, a 23% increase in agricultural bankruptcies says something is very wrong. Get rid of tariffs. There has been outreach to address this suicide reality but removing the causes of the stresses is what will solve the problem. This goes beyond Wyoming. The nationwide need justifies Federal support-better prices for products, investing in more Wyoming USDA inspection sites, and some ideas: keeping the farms in-family presently with other transition options when young people don't want to farm for whatever reasons. Career opportunities I haven't heard explored: people needing jobs, willing to come to Wyoming and work in agriculture with perhaps a future ownership share. It's a new concept that could also serve individuals who are, for any number of reasons, difficult to place in mainstream business environments or simply want a lifestyle change. I'd like to see positive changes for these families with win-win solutions where others needing job stability can additionally benefit.
Health and health care: Healthy people are necessary for a healthy economy. Wyoming has a healthy population statistically but the 49-year-life expectancy at Wind River has to change. We can do better and must do better. Again, this is an issue that reaches across the country and Indigenous population health should be made a national agenda. Overall, in America, one out of every eight health care dollars is spent on diabetes. One out of three Americans has prediabetic conditions. These conditions are especially common in Indigenous populations, among other lifestyle health issues that with proper nutrition, can be addressed. Supplement this with improved medical care -- I continue to support Medicare for All single payer healthcare provider -- and that life expectancy will improve and also lower medical expenditures. Diabetes medications and the cost of health complications are life long without intervention. My formal academics include undergrad family and consumer sciences/business BS with later prerequisites for dietetics/nursing so I am well versed in the health potentials for Wyoming. I know of diabetic individuals who have gone blind, who have lost part of their leg and passed away early, all due to diabetes. Let's control these health outcomes and not forget the need for mental health services, especially vital during times of extended high stress.
Agriculture: Wyoming agriculture and beef have yet to become legendary throughout our country. I reflected on all my Eastern Airlines and Northwest Orient Airlines career travels and I'll be darned if I can recall one mention about Wyoming products. That can change. In promoting Wyoming's outstanding products, we can also support our rural agriculture economy. Food scarcity is not something Americans previously considered. Whether due to the actual food production or influenced along the processing line such as with COVID illnesses among processors, our food supply needs to be reliable. No matter what politicians say about the economy, if as we have seen, if people are waiting for hours in line at a food bank, and they are, there are serious problems.
The time is right for people to look in new directions. While it might entail initial expenditures to transition to organic, for example, there is a market for "green" foods as evidenced by sales data. Federal dollars can be part of this. Federally legalizing cannabis would open the door to not just the growing but all the associated industries of cannabis products. Next door, Colorado has done well with the cannabis tax infusion. Federal legalization could also alter Wyoming's population exit. Upward population growth trends seem to be a pattern in states that have already legalized cannabis. This in turn has driven the real estate market upwards. A criminal justice plus -- taking cannabis legal federally would drop arrests and negative conviction records that prevent federal financial aid for higher education and allow for a productive tax-paying employment future instead of a rap sheet.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
As I write this, there has been no agreement reached on how to best address looming nationwide housing eviction -- projected to be 44% at risk in Wyoming. Nor have there been decisions on unemployment payments or variations of stimulus payments.
Previous to this crisis, budgetary expenditures seemed to follow a decision making process without the current heightened sense of urgency -- and this certainly is the most urgent situation nationwide. Housing insecurity is right up there with food insecurity; neither should be a crisis in America. I also support social housing. I've learned that nonprofits are the backbone providing emergency housing to homeless. I've listened to the desperate phone conversations of social workers trying to secure client funding for emergency hotel stays in the dead of winter. The monies paid for one night are much better directed to stable long term housing, not shelters, and should be provided via our government, not left to the mercy of donations. The eviction crisis facing renters and mortgage holders alike is so large that without a solution, we simply cannot continue relying on nonprofits to provide emergency shelter for families and individuals caught in this economic scenario. I had read about Wyoming nonprofits providing these services unable to receive CARES monies.
I have seen emergency shelter housing following a hurricane. Living for a week in a homeless shelter environment is something I dare career political office holders to experience first hand. That reality check would spur immediate action to address this possible 44% without housing. I will go on the record that I am willing to do this although I personally have seen and been challenged sufficiently that I do not need this additional tutorial.
Referencing earlier CARES funding, as has emerged after the fact, funding loopholes were wrongly exploited with the small-business borrowers truly in need of assistance losing out to big business taking advantage of free money. That money needs to come back now, not be allowed to disappear. I was in a bank early on, five days in, after the monies for small businesses were first announced. A fellow asking about applying for a loan was told by the bank that they were no longer taking applications. Supporting our economy doesn't happen when small businesses are denied. Or when our farmers are shortchanged.
Well intentioned as Congress was and considering the urgency at the time to provide assistance, hindsight says we should have had better CARES oversight in place. Let's learn from this, get back those monies and provide them to the rightful intended recipients. We still don't have any clear overview plan integrating pandemic management with the economy - huge problem. Monies were intended to replace incomes lost when people couldn't work due to complying with restrictions. The opportunity to clearly integrate the cause/effect for the money was lost. Without White House leadership in health protection protocol, those refusing to do their part to control covidvirus by their social behaviors remain part of the infection problem and while individualism is an admirable American trait, when a worldwide public health crisis envelops us, we need to collectively follow the scientific directives to lick this virus.
Wyoming is facing a difficult crossroad as worldwide demand for fossil fuels has dropped. Even poppy growing in Afghanistan is utilizing solar panels for their power needs. Covidvirus has impacted the overall global energy demands so coal consumption in India and China has dropped. Until America again has a robust economy, travel consumption of fossil fuels will remain lower. We can't change this. And the drop in demand will shake out the fossil fuel drilling that has accelerated in recent years with fracking. Innovation and diversifying Wyoming's economy is overdue. People are a valuable resource and instead of cutting University funding, this is the time to draw from those experts for new directions. If the people of Wyoming would be welcoming, seeking international investment from individuals seeking the business safety of America in return for business investment is an attractive option in our changing world.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
I would be taking the U.S. House position in January 2021, about five months from now, midwinter. It is difficult if not impossible to anticipate where the U.S. and the world will be with COVID-19 at that time. Cases are still rising, schools are set to reopen in varying capacities and in this part of the world, cooler temperatures with less outdoor options for activities. Medical experts say these are negatives for containing COVID-19. Vaccines and other medical treatments are in developmental stages but not a guarantee that they will be effective or if risk free.
I'm not clear on where all the actual CARES distributed money is coming from. And how much money is in the budgetary pot to draw from to begin with ... or, how much debt can we continue to undertake? How much is too much? There is in-depth discussion regarding choices in "Tackling the National Debt" from The Catalyst, Winter 2020 at bushcenter.org. As I read through the scenarios depending on Congress' choices in where to cut or spend, I feel this information would be something I would like constituents to consider and to be engaged in the decision making where compromise has to happen. Maybe have town halls discussing these choices?
We have the Wyoming fossil fuel industries losing ground and on a global scale, the markets have simply changed. If the demand is diminished, producing more is only going to continue driving down prices which is where we are today. Taxes to support schools will need another source. I do not favor taxing individuals. A proposed Wyoming lodging tax on tourism was not approved-given the current crisis, the drop in tourist revenue taxes would also be down. With later recovery, though, I think that would be a look again possibility.
There are opportunities to diversify but we need to approach them differently, if possible. Big money has ruled choices in the past. Innovation is where we need to seek new options. I don't have all the answers but have an open mind to encourage and listen to constituents.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions?
We are in uncharted waters in this pandemic. My BS in family and consumer sciences/business was later followed with +60 credits (criminal justice, K-12 teaching and more) initially for dietetics/nursing, including microbiology. I also worked in biotechnical sales with Merck Pharmaceuticals my key account. With this, I have a solid academic understanding of pandemics. I also worked in biotechnical sales with Merck Pharmaceuticals my key account so the lab testing environment is very familiar.
We have to take this unknown virus with far more seriousness. Through the public health crisis management professional development I had as a higher education administrator, I learned directives that are in line with basic hygiene. With covidvirus we add the mask to "social distancing." While efforts are toward an effective vaccine, until that is reality, we must work with what we have.
Having personal contacts, including a 31-year-old woman who was sick with covidvirus for a month, she said, "I thought I was going to die." I take covidvirus seriously. Beyond the horror of getting sick, maybe hospitalized or worse, the health care bills after the fact are sobering. As a country, the associated medical costs of covidvirus are staggering and will impact America for our lifetimes and longer.
We need to lick covidvirus ASAP but unless it is a concerted effort, the infection will continue to spiral, disrupting our lives and economy. I'm willing to do my part. We need those in leadership positions to lead effectively, "lead by example" encouraging a concerted effort.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
The COVID restrictions, especially involving travel, completely changed my campaign agenda. Initially, I had hoped this was a short-term situation but as restrictions continue and some are even being reinstated due to surging infection numbers, I think we are in this for some time yet. A close friend traveling cross country was not able to utilize RV sites as planned. But far worse, he contracted covidvirus in Georgia and was hospitalized. He is slowly recovering, but this gave me serious pause.
As evidenced by my career path, I have always gravitated toward people and find this a difficult time. I am restricted from that easy in person interaction and had looked forward to traveling throughout Wyoming meeting people at the many forums and town get togethers. Writing is fine communication but if in person isn't feasible, in Congress, I would plan regular virtual town halls, now possible via technology. That's another reason to support net neutrality and provide broadband internet service for all communities! Clear, regular communication regarding what is happening in legislation keeps everyone in the loop. More about me at my website carolhafner.com.
