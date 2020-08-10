-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
I have one simple objective, to become a statesman for Wyoming and represent all people. I don't see that today or in the last 20 years. I'm a candidate that offers 20 years of knowledge in Wyoming politics. I don't take donations, for I learned at an early age if you cannot tote your own load then don't go. Therefore, I toted my own load these past years in Wyoming politics. I will also represent the public in all areas for that is what a statesman does for the public good.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
On the national scale it is a mess, a huge boondoggle in plans programs and policies. As a senator I will focus on Wyoming and her people, not corporations or Citizens United. In other-words I represent what Wyoming people strive for an honest wage, healthcare, great education, and most of all affordable lifestyle, no matter the scale of work. Then you will see our economy rise for it will have diversity.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
Revenues, at the federal level are a joke. I would strive to enhance the tax roles of the commonly known 10%. I would bring back President Eisenhower's tax plan and adjust it to today's profits, not the present plan they get richer as common class get poorer. I would cut roles of pork from the defense plan, strike the boundary wall concept, roll back corporation subsidizes on all areas to name a few.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
COVID-19, let’s face the facts today. Wyoming people are facing a war on a germ, with no clear lines of defense. First I would seek a new office -- the secretary of disease -- with the person appointed with House and Senate confirmation. Then plans, programs and policies would be match the authority of the United States Constitution on levels of government. Solutions, what if there is none, what is next? Right now we need to focus on the people, I would support the War Powers Act and turn our attention not toward profits, but the people I represent in Wyoming.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
A statesman is the public spokesman, not the party. We have advanced in all areas of technology. Senator candidate (Independent) running in a closed primary election laws of Wyoming. I don't take donations, I have run for every state office in Carbon County and twice for governor during the past 20 years, so if why would I do this. Born in Wyoming in 1950 only left the state once to Vietnam, served 24 years in the Wyoming National Guard both civil service as an employee. Then in 1998 I went to Elk Mountain and opened a business in a town population of 191. Twenty years paid off the business in 2018, so I do know those areas as well in food service along with regulations. Therefore, my goal is to show voters, I walked the walk otherwise would take it upon yourselves to do such a quest? My home deserves representation.
By the way I will remain a candidate after the Democratic primary. How? On the write-in box on the general ballot. Voters can continue to check my timeline or email me at casey@union-tel.com.
