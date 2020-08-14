What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
As your senator, I will work to improve the strength of our economy, the security of our country, and the sustainability of our environment, both nationally and in Wyoming. I will do so by putting evidence over ideology in our decision-making process.
What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The greatest threat to Wyoming today is our state's heavy reliance on just one industry. As the rest of the world rapidly transitions from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources, Wyoming risks losing more than half of its revenue. Over the past year, as coal mines and oil wells have shut down, entire companies have gone out of business, and thousands of workers have been laid off. We need to expand our economy in three stages: rescue, reimagine, rebuild.
Rescue: Right now, we need to provide Wyomingites the support they need to stay economically afloat. Businesses large and small are struggling; the aid they’ve received thus far is woefully insufficient. Half of all childcare providers in this country face permanent closure due to this crisis; if we let that happen, more Americans will be kept away from the workforce. Our relief efforts should match the crisis we face.
Reimagine: To achieve economic resiliency, we need to think of ourselves as more than just an energy-producing state. We can attract new innovative industries (biotechnology, artificial intelligence, robotics, and renewable energy) that provide high paying, stable jobs with good benefits. But we can’t be good for business if we aren’t good for workers too. Companies won’t come to Wyoming if they don’t think they’ll be able to attract talent. And people won’t move to Wyoming if they’re worried about their child’s schooling, their spouse’s job prospects, or access to a good doctor.
Rebuild: To diversify our economy, we must modernize our infrastructure. We can achieve this goal through job retraining programs and a federal jobs guarantee. We’ll hire Wyomingites to lay down broadband cables in rural communities, repair our roads and install wildlife overpasses, plug abandoned oil wells and reclaim retired coal mines -- and we’ll pay them well for it. Investments like these will attract more business in the long run. All this while keeping Wyoming Wyoming.
When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
When addressing the national budget, we should keep in mind that lives matter more than money, that everyone (especially corporations) should pay their fair share, and that inaction today will cost us more in the future.
As president Franklin Delano Roosevelt said: “if your neighbor’s house is on fire, you don’t haggle with them over the price of a hose.” Our entire country is on fire right now; this is not the time to haggle over the cost of putting it out. We need to act fast, and we should look at the budget through the lens of an investment: we have to spend money to make money. It worked after the Great Depression, it worked under the Clinton administration, and it will work again if we invest in innovation and in our people.
What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
My most immediate concern is keeping Americans safe and helping them stay economically afloat. Here are some of the things we must do to accomplish this.
First, the Senate must pass the HEROES Act, which will deliver much-needed aid to Americans citizens, schools, hospitals, small businesses and state governments. Businesses have already been shutting their doors, and without federal support, many of them will be forced to close permanently. Unemployment is the highest it’s been in decades; without federal support, many of our neighbors and friends are at risk of homelessness. In other words, without federal support like the HEROES Act, this recovery will take much longer and be much more painful.
Second, testing, treatment, and the eventual COVID-19 vaccine should be free of charge. We can’t know if it’s safe to reopen schools without adequate testing. And we won’t be safe from COVID-19 if our friends, coworkers, classmates and neighbors can’t afford the vaccine.
Third, we can’t let someone’s boss determine whether they can access healthcare. Millions of Americans lost their healthcare when they lost their job as a result of the pandemic. Leaving folks without the ability to access healthcare in the middle of a pandemic is absolutely unconscionable.
How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
While I’m campaigning, it’s super easy to get in touch with me. Just email contact@bendavid2020.com.
Wyoming is my home, and unlike our current delegation, I will come back as often as I can. I will meet people face to face. I will take your phone calls. I will read your letters. Most importantly, I will listen to you and do everything I can to address your needs.
