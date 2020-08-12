What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
While I am running on five specific big ideas to make Wyoming thrive, the first issue that demands leadership is passing reasonable solutions to combat healthcare expenses while expanding access to insurance. Millions of Americans have lost their healthcare during this pandemic, which is exactly when families need access to healthcare the most. For those who have it, it's often too expensive to use.
I believe the way to achieve these dual goals -- of lowering costs while expanding access -- is by passing Medicare-For-All-Who-Want-It. This plan would allow anyone without insurance to opt-in to Medicare and force private insurance to compete based on their costs. I also support price transparency and buying and selling insurance across state lines with minimum standards meant.
At 39 years old I am the youngest candidate in this race and pride myself in being an independent leader. I do not believe in being a rubber stamper for either political party, I care about delivering results for the people of Wyoming. My experiences working in the nonprofit sector and business sector combined with my deep love of this state have prepared me to take on the challenges we are facing. If elected I promise to take the best of the old and combine it with new ideas and opportunities that can take Wyoming forward.
What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare an economic vulnerability related to a lack of economic diversification that we have long known exists in Wyoming. As senator, I will work to create a diverse economy across our state that is based on our current strengths and community-lead strategies.
Part of this vision is articulated in my county-by-county plan, found on my website. This plan includes investing in rural broadband and builds on Wyoming's historic leadership as an energy producing state by investing in renewable energy and carbon capture, industries where Wyoming is uniquely positioned to lead the nation and where thousands of good paying jobs can be created.
When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
Tackling the federal budget deficit the second the pandemic has passed is of utmost importance. A household can't live off credit cards, and neither can a nation. In order to pay off our debt we must simplify our tax structure and make sure that corporations like Amazon and Apple pay their fair share. We must also explore simple and fair approaches like the Enzi Penny Plan and the bipartisan Simpson-Bowles plan. I'll lead those efforts at the next U.S. senator.
What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
Our country is not on the right path toward protecting public health and businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic. But with the right leadership, we can get through this pandemic stronger than ever.
In order to minimize further loss of life, we must have a coherent and comprehensive plan to socially distance when possible and wear masks to protect our loved ones when we are unable. We must make more testing available and provide it freely to anyone who wants it. And finally, we must make sure that when a vaccine is available it is free and available to everyone.
For businesses that open, we must ensure they are able to responsibly do so by seeking recommendations from public health experts who can help reduce or eliminate risk.
When the pandemic has passed, we can emerge stronger than we entered if we address several issues that have been exposed during this challenging time. This includes creating a living wage for all workers, doubling the pay for public-school teachers, and reforming the work week to include more three-day weekends and paid sick time.
How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
My ambition is not to be a career politician. I am running because I care deeply about Wyoming and want to see it thrive. That's why I have a detailed plan on what issues I'll prioritize for Wyoming as part of my campaign and, if I do not deliver on them in my first term, I will not seek reelection. Furthermore, as an independent thinker I am not afraid to disagree with the President or my party's leadership. Congress is a coequal branch of government with the executive branch and must exert its independence to ensure the best results for the American people. Finally, if elected I will make myself and my office accessible to every constituent through town halls, meetings, calls and mail.
