-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
I want to be a strong voice in the Senate for people who normally don't have representation: first and foremost working class people, but also the LGBTQIA+ community, immigrants, people of color and our tribes, youth, and people with disabilities. I'm running because my kids' generation is being handed a world of increasing instability, so I will advocate for policies like the jobs-positive Green New Deal, living wages, single payer healthcare and the expansion of public lands. I also commit to taking on both parties when they are wrong and working with both when they are right. ("Right" to me means working for the people, not corporate interests.)
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
Our economy enables the 1% to prosper while the other 99% struggle to make ends meet. I am a democratic socialist because I believe that we need to center power and benefits on the people, not corporations. This means stronger unions, support for shifting from the 1% owning most of our businesses to the workers owning them, and making sure our tax dollars are used to benefit our families and communities and not big corporations. I think we can do all of that without raising taxes on the vast majority of us (and even lowering them for the least wealthy among us).
I support a Green New Deal that creates 20 million good paying union jobs while moving us through a green transition, which is particularly important for traditional fossil fuel states like Wyoming. This must be done, however, with strong worker protections for fossil fuel workers. Our current electeds have done a terrible job protecting their pensions and paychecks, and I will be a voice for them, not against them.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
We should be protecting Social Security, Medicare, consumer and environmental protections, the post office and public lands funding. I would take cuts from the military and the prison-industrial-complex, but more importantly tax the wealthy (both income and wealth taxes) who are paying historically low tax rates right now, and corporations like Walmart who pay no taxes and pay their people so little that they suck a huge amount of our taxes dollars into social services. We also need to stop letting Big Pharma take our money for drug research and then price their drugs so high that most of us can't afford them.
Closer to home, I believe that the Wyoming state budget shortfalls have deeper roots than the pandemic. We need to finally get real about the fact that coal is a beloved member of the Wyoming community that is in hospice. It is never going to be what it once was, and oil and natural gas are similarly in decline. Diversifying our economy means supporting wind and solar, getting robust rural broadband to expand our economic potential for many types of businesses, and legalizing marijuana. Those all mean revenues.
We should also establish a Wyoming Public Bank. Our campaign released a proposal for this in June that shows we can save a lot of money on infrastructure projects, bring consistent, low risk revenue into the state budget (of at least $18M per year if we were very conservative) and keep hard earned Wyoming dollars in Wyoming instead of sending them to Wall Street.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions?
COVID-19 revealed both the cracks in our economic system, and the ways that we are not prepared for a nationwide crisis. When we are not prepared, vulnerable populations (people with disabilities, our tribes, elders and children, poor people, LGBTQIA+ folks, and people of color) take the brunt of those effects. We need people in D.C. who first and foremost look out for these groups, not their wealthy donors' interests, and also have experience developing new, more humane systems.
In COVID-19 bills we've thrown trillions of dollars to big corporations, and not nearly enough to individuals, hospitals, small businesses, and local and state governments. We also see that countries with universal healthcare have fared a lot better than we have. We need single payer, widespread testing, rent and mortgage forgiveness, and paying people to stay home long enough to let this thing die.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
One of the weird blessings of the COVID crisis is how many more people are now comfortable with online meeting formats. I'd like to do a couple Zoom sessions each month to keep Wyomingites in the loop about what I'm working on and what is coming up. We need ways to get more regular feedback from constituents. I will also commit to actually showing up for live town halls whenever I am home and they are scheduled. Finally, I'm one of the few candidates who mostly manages my own social media and I'd like to continue to have that direct interface with voters after elected as much as possible.
