-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
I would focus on how I could support Wyoming’s interests as we address issues with the economy, national security, healthcare, immigration, and national debt initially. There is not enough room to address them appropriately here in a few sentences, so I’ll address a little philosophy. I fully understand the Constitutional roles of a United States senator and will work to restore their core oversight duties. Right now, the Senate acts as a mirror image of the U.S. House of Representatives. This is a waste of resources when oversight is need on the spending habits of the House, on international treaties and agreements, and in ensuring that originalist judges are appointed to the federal courts.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The economy was booming months ago before the fear induced by the mainstream media put the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront of issues facing our nation. The way to getting back to a strong economy is to clear the way to get businesses open and our kids back in school; this will restart the U.S. economy and thus the world economy. Both of which will grow the need for and use of energy sources. We also need to clear the way for businesses who have moved overseas to come home. That way we can re-diversify our economy, secure our nation’s health system supply, food supply, and defense lines of production, all which will help put Wyoming’s citizens back to work. The diversification of coal use across energy production, carbon fiber production (we buy most of this from China now), 3-D Printing resins (Wyoming businesses are already courting RAMACO in Sheridan for this product) will ultimately stabilize prices. Oil, gas and other extractive industries will follow suit as well.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
Much like the Wyoming Budget, the federal budget is full of waste, projects, and programs that should not be there during poor times, much less at all. The sooner we open the economy back up the better the revenue stream based on current revenue sources will be. Combine that with cuts to nonessential items (nonessential is the key here and has been used to kick small private businesses in the teeth during this COVID-19 response.), those that the Constitution does not give to the Federal government as responsibilities and we can get the budget under control. We’ll start with eliminating redundant programs across government agencies (I do that in my consulting business today), and by auditing programs to ensure they meet with constitutional consistency beginning with the EPA and Department of Education.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
States should have responded as they did in the case of each of the other recent pandemic situations back in 2003 and 2008. Halting travel from nations with high infection rates was key as was maintaining a “federalism” perspective. State governors are responsible to and for their citizens. Our Constitution places that responsibility on states. The federal government should only act when States are incapable of doing their job versus not wanting to; President Trump did provide federal resources to assist overwhelmed States: hospital ships, respirators, field hospitals … . Each state, including Wyoming, has a pandemic influenza plan going back to 2008. In fact, I drafted much of the underlying federal civil support plan in 2003 while assigned to U.S. Northern Command. Had we followed Wyoming’s plan, we would have come thorough this crisis much like South Dakota has and our Legislature could have only had to focus on an $800 million deficit rather than a $1.5 billion deficit.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
Maintain constant communication with the people of Wyoming, those who are in state government positions that impact daily life in Wyoming, and those who make up our government, the people of Wyoming. The people know the issues they are being facing on the ground. Far too often our leaders in our federal and state governments get so involved with their own goals they forget they are public servants who should be representing their constituents. Letters, webinars, town halls, etc. are good ways to maintain contact, but meeting in person or by picking up the phone and talking directly is best.
