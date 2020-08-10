-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
In the wake of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we enact President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda. This means bringing the development and manufacturing of essential products back to the United States and to Wyoming, expanding domestic energy production and tackling our national debt once and for all.
While our economy has been rattled by the pandemic, I believe the “Great American Comeback” is just around the corner. We must reduce overly burdensome regulations on business, bring manufacturing and production of critical goods and services back to the United States from China – including critical medical supplies and rare earth minerals. We must also continue pro-growth tax policies that enable the private sector, and the critical jobs and revenues they provide, to thrive.
Be it coal, oil, natural gas, uranium or renewables, Wyoming has it all. We are the energy state and during my eight years serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, I was proud to be a dedicated champion of Wyoming’s mineral and energy resources. Should I be elected to the U.S. Senate, among my top priorities with respect to domestic energy are implementing recommendations of the president's Nuclear Fuel Working Group and Senator Barrasso’s American Nuclear Infrastructure Act of 2020 to revitalize domestic uranium mining; advancing the research and promotion of carbon capture technologies and coal-derived carbon products; enabling the export of Powder River Basin coal through western ports and ensuring fair, transparent and timely permitting processes within a regulatory framework that is responsive to industry.
Lastly, it is imperative that we cut federal spending and reduce our staggering national debt which has direct and severe consequences for our economy, household incomes and savings, policy decisions, national security and ultimately American exceptionalism. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I stood up to moderate leadership of my own party to push back against overspending. In the U.S. Senate, I will continue to be a fierce budget hawk and work tirelessly to cut spending and reduce the national debt.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
While I outlined the critical first steps I believe we need to take to get our nation and state back on track in the wake of COVID-19 above, there are several additional opportunities we need to look at to grow our economy and create jobs right here at home. This includes making Wyoming ground zero for new energy technologies that can ensure a role for our natural resources long into the future while creating good-paying jobs. We must also look for ways to support and promote our critical agriculture community. COVID-19 has also exposed the soft underbelly in our supply chain and we must take immediate steps to protect both producers and consumers, including allowing state-inspected plants to put meat in interstate commerce and supporting country of origin labeling (COOL) for all food.
Lastly, in this day and age, access to reliable broadband services is essential for doing business and being able to compete in the global economy. Dependable broadband in our rural communities is critical for economic growth and diversification. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this need as we’ve had to rely on broadband for education, telehealth and more. As a U.S. senator, I will work to buildout our broadband services to communities of all sizes across Wyoming.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
Cutting government spending and reducing our national debt are among my very top priorities in running for the U.S. Senate. In reality, there is no political will to target specific programs for elimination. There are too many “sacred cows” in every agency. As a result, shaving off a small portion from every agency and program is the only possible way to get people to coalesce and make meaningful gains in reducing spending and balancing the budget. Good leaders should be able to look at their organization holistically and find places to cut.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions?
While I detail the economic challenges the pandemic has caused and some of solutions above, I would add a few additional comments. We know that every state and every community are unique. That’s why ensuring local control in how we react to the COVID-19 pandemic is critical. State and community leaders are in the best position to make decisions locally. Here in Wyoming, people are ready to get back to work. That’s why it is essential we keep businesses open and let people return to work. At the same time, we as Wyoming citizens understand personal responsibility. If we want to keep businesses open and get our economy back on track, we must continue to be diligent and follow best practices in order to reduce the spread of the disease and keep our most vulnerable citizens healthy.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
During my time serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, as state treasurer and as a state legislator, I made it a top priority to connect with Wyoming citizens, community leaders, stakeholders and business owners on a regular basis. This meant holding meetings in Wyoming and Washington, D.C., sending out regular updates via email, utilizing social media channels to communicate, hosting Teletown Halls and ensuring timely responses to questions submitted to my office. Should I be elected to serve as your next U.S. senator, I will continue to make myself accessible and accountable to Wyoming citizens.
During this pandemic, we have all learned how to better utilize digital communications to connect. This spring, I started a Zoom series called “WyoLight” where I connected with hospital CEOs and nurses, energy and tourism leaders, and many individuals and groups impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. I shared these conversations through email and social media. It was a terrific way to hear firsthand how Wyoming healthcare providers, local governments and industries were dealing with the outbreak and share this information with the public.
