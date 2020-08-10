-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My goal is to serve the people like no other senator in the Senate. Having an open-door policy to get things done.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The economy for Wyoming is struggling with a major budget deficit, which was made worse by the coronavirus which was brought here by China. As the next senator I will introduce legislation called the "Reimbursement of America ACT" which China will reimburse Americans $3 trillion in direct payments for the hell they have put us through. Many small businesses across the state, and the country has closed, and had to lay off millions of people. We need to respect each other, and restore our relations with police, veterans, military -- including national guardsmen/women, and our seniors.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
The $3 trillion in revenues from China due to coronavirus will be the first step. Many agencies in Washington, D.C., are redundant, and need to be eliminated. We have agencies in D.C. that cost hardworking taxpayers billions, and we must drain the swamp. I would cut 10% of all politicians' salaries to help reduce the deficit. These plans will save taxpayers a total of $2,982,309,200.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
We must have our health professionals, and the public come up with solutions. I believe in Americans, I believe in the rule of law, and order. We together must not allow special interests to divide us, we are together, we are Americans.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I'm the only candidate that has done live town halls online, with question and answer sessions. As the only candidate that answers his emails personally, I enjoy the personal interaction. As the next senator I will maintain an open-door policy in Wyoming and in D.C. Too often our politicians get elected, and forget about us, those days are over. When I was a police officer, and teen court judge I was accountable to the public. When I was in grad school serving as a CEO, I tutored students for free that couldn't read, and had no parents. It kept me humble and focused on community.
