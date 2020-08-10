-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My goals are focused on one, promoting economic recovery and American-based, supply chain essential goods manufacture and production after the COVID-19 pandemic. Two, being a true statesman and initiator of problem solving and law/policy making based on the consideration of what is in the best interest of the American people, not just special interest groups. And three, being part of a renewed demographic of citizen members of Congress who are not professional politicians. I believe our Congress has become dysfunctional in many ways and entrenched in identity politics. Many have lost touch with the people they represent. It is time for a new Congress who remembers our founding principles of freedom and acts accordingly to support the Constitution and American liberty.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
Our economy has suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic but is recoverable if we move quickly and act wisely. We’ve also experienced the negative effects of moving production out of country for several decades now. I am a strong advocate of small business. I believe it to be the backbone of American industry and strength. As we have learned during the pandemic, we need to bring the production of essential goods home. The effects of doing so would be far reaching in improving our economy. My goal is to promote policies that provide incentives for American industry, not bailouts. The American dream is still achievable if we focus on making it possible for business to thrive, create jobs, and bring wealth to American families.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
I am a fiscal conservative. Our federal budget is out of control and must be cut almost across the board. I believe our tax system is adequate without raising taxes if we kept the federal spending limited and government small. Currently, many services are provided by government that could be handled by the private sector. We need to scour budgets and find waste and inefficiencies, make the tough cuts, and then provide incentives for private sector businesses to enter areas of service. Strong private industry improves the tax base and feeds a much healthier economy.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
At this point, we need to get America back to work. The virus will be with us until we find a safe (and well tested and developed) vaccine. We can best deal with COVID-19 by getting healthy people back to normal function. Health precautions and protocols are in place in most places already. We can move forward by managing the quarantine and treatment of the ill or at risk members of our population while getting healthy members of society back to productivity and vitality.
Our biggest challenges are returning existing businesses back to profitability so they survive, bringing new manufacturing online, and solving local supply chain issues that became evident during the height of the pandemic. To those purposes, I support tax incentives at all levels and infrastructure development prioritized at the local level. Main Street America would be well served by decentralizing production of some goods, and processing of more goods and food items at the local levels.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I plan to be accessible and have open lines of communications via phone, email, and regular mail, as well as planned local visits around Wyoming. One of the complaints I’ve heard while campaigning has been accessibility of Federal elected officials. I’ve spent time in Washington and know the speed of activity there. I also understand the difficulty presented by trying to keep up with communications but I feel strongly that representing Wyoming citizens requires the extra effort on my part along with dedicated staff time. I know the value of a great staff and will work hard to find those people who are as committed to serving the Wyoming people as I am. Together, we’ll work to develop a sound system of tracking incoming requests, communications, and responses.
The ultimate accountability of elected officials comes primarily at the voting booth. If I don’t live up to the expectations of the Wyoming people, I would expect them to send me home at the next election cycle.
