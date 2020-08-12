-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
The biggest cause I have is for us to start having a downward turn of our national debt. Are VA system actually takes care of its veterans. Finally putting penalties of felony, grand larceny charge for touching any Social Security.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
First off it would help if we actually looked at 100% of the budget not just less than 50%. You can't cut spending properly if you're only looking at a small portion of the budget. I have signed a no no tax or raising of tax pledge. To me asking for more money after you spent all your money, shows irresponsibility and that is what we have had for the last 40 years. We need fresh new eyes in there that are not going to continue to spend and think they can write checks and print money.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
First thing to cut the federal government gives money to and that organization turns around and gives money to political candidates. If they have the money to give to political candidates they don't need the money from the people. For example Planned Parenthood. Not only that they murders hundreds of thousands of kids a year. They also receive federal money and turn around and give to political parties. If you have spare money to give to political parties you do not need money from the government / the people.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
In Wyoming I have been a strong advocate that our governor overreacted when it comes to COVID. And to this day he still does not take responsibility for shutting down our state. Each state has their own reaction plan written by the feds. They need to pay attention and implement the action plan there. In this situation I believe less federal government would be the better call, and people just keep their hands clean. If you feel sick stay home. I don't see what is so difficult about that. I have traveled through this state during this scamdemic through "hot spots" And the ONLY extra precaution I have taken is to clean my hands after every time shaking hands. I have yet to get COVID.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
My goal if elected, Is to hold town hall meetings, And personally keep up on social media. (No I don't mean tweets every day). We have elected officials that don't even reply to their constituents. If you're so washed out that you can't stand to talk to constituents about the issues, then you need to get out of the office and allow fresh eyes in. When in an elected office you should be Accessible to the people. I am not only talk, let me prove my point this way. My best way to start communicating is to offer this:
Website: fighting4wyoming.com
Email: josh@fighting4wyoming.com
Phone: 307-439-4288
