-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
Work to get federal spending under control. If we don't get spending under control our money will be worthless. Article 1, Section 10 (all currency must be backed by silver or gold) was designed to prohibit the federal government from just printing money. We haven’t had a federal budget in 14 years. Moving away from baseline budgeting and back to a zero-sum performance-based budget will start to reduce the size of government. This will require the bureaucracy to justify every dollar spent, wasting taxpayer money is disrespectful to the taxpayer. The way the federal government is spending money is unsustainable.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The fossil fuel industry has been attacked by the left for the last 30 years using National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). I'm all in favor of a clean environment, but not science based on political bias. One example of this attack is the state of Washington violating our rights to ship coal through the state using one of the many policies that emanate from NEPA. This has also led to a cultural change in many agencies, where they believe they are our boss and not the other way around.
The USDA poorly manages our forests (Forest Service), by not allowing logging, not permitting grazing, meat packing by over-regulating and causing a monopoly, and not requiring mandatory country-of-origin labeling (MCOOL). This is also a cultural problem in the bureaucracy caused by NEPA.
By changing NEPA and the culture of the government the economy of Wyoming will prosper again. Huge challenge!
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to andwhat items would you cut?
Spending must be cut Everywhere! There has been no federal budget in 14 years! Baseline budgeting has grown government and waste, which continues and must stop. By using a zero-sum budget with a performance metric we may have some hope of getting the federal government back inside the Constitution where it belongs. If we do not control federal spending and continue to just print money we are in danger of seeing hyperinflation.
I do not oppose to the wealth paying their fair share. The tax code has been written by those that can afford to influence representation. The middle class suffering under the burden of overtaxation.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
I had COVID-19 which came from an encounter with a Californian on the campaign trail. The pandemic has less than a 2% death rate. It is not something people want but we must have an economy that is prosperous. Isolation works to lessen the spread of any disease, and when Donald Trump stopped the travel from China to the USA it was a good move. We must bring back the production of medicine and personal protective equipment from China. I self isolated not because the government told me to but because I love my neighbor. Our society is being torn apart, these started with the abortion issue.
Because legislators have been lazy they have delegated the writing of law to bureaucrats. We should never allow unelected bureaucrats to write law. This violates our Constitutional rights and the U.S. Supreme Court was wrong in the Chevron decision.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I will not change my phone number, and I will open offices in most big cities in Wyoming that will be staffed. I hope to have an office in the Rock Springs/Green River community. I've lived in most big cities in Wyoming. I've telecommuted for about 25 years now so I know how to stay connected with people when the is physical distance between us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.