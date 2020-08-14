2020 Primary Election Edition: US House of Representatives, Republican, Liz Cheney, incumbent
-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
I am honored to be Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. I have a track record of championing free markets, restoring our liberties, securing our country, and defending our constitutional rights. I have worked with the president to cut burdensome red tape and onerous Obama-era environmental regulations and to defend our constitutional rights. I have been a tireless advocate for Wyoming families and our key industries, including ag, energy and tourism, working to protect us from one-size fits all policy handed down from Washington, D.C. There are some in Congress who believe America should be a socialist nation. I will never let that happen, and I will work every day to stop those who want to take power away from individuals and give it to the federal government.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
We must continue to eliminate burdensome regulations and unnecessary red tape that hinder energy development. Throughout this pandemic I have fought for royalty rate reductions for the Wyoming market and worked to crack down on financial institutions that discriminate against coal, oil, and gas producers. I will continue to ensure that Wyoming remains competitive on a national and global scale, including by working to open export markets for Wyoming energy and agricultural products. I have also worked with President Trump to cut red tape, lower taxes and enact USMCA, which will give Wyoming farmers and ranchers access to new marketplaces in Canada and Mexico. Since coming to Congress, I have and will continue to fight to remove government barriers that prevent our state from realizing its full economic potential.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
Congress only votes on 27% of the federal budget annually. The rest, over 70%, is automatic mandatory spending. We must reform our budgeting process if we are ever to get our debt under control. We must also eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in all programs. There are far too many duplicative and wasteful programs that have been in existence for decades that yield little to no return on investment. Democrats led by Speaker Pelosi have attempted to use the COVID crisis to enact trillions more in federal spending on programs that have nothing to do with COVID relief. Washington must learn to live within its means like Wyoming families do. That’s why I have supported budget reform, no budget/no pay for members of Congress, and a balanced budget amendment.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
We must continue to invest in development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. The Trump Administration implemented Operation Warp Speed (OWS) for development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics by January 2021. OWS will allow vaccines to be delivered to patients faster while maintaining the required standards for safety and efficacy. In addition to manufacture and development of a potential vaccine, the Administration is also taking important steps to allow for widespread distribution of a vaccine once one is approved to come to market.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
The most important aspect of my job always has been and will always be helping constituents. I am proud of the work my team has done to help thousands of constituents navigate the VA system, get answers, assist with Social Security and Medicare benefits, cut through bureaucracy at BLM and The Forest Service, recover lost service medals, and assist in getting our veterans the benefits they deserve.
This has been an unprecedented year in every way. Much more of our work in Congress and campaigning has been virtual. When I haven’t been able to be with people in person, whether because of our intensified voting and hearing schedule, or because of COVID restrictions, I’ve been glad to have been able to keep in touch with folks across the state through video meetings and conference calls. Of course, it isn’t the same, and I look forward to being able to return to our normal way of doing business, both here at home and having people visit our offices and tour D.C.
