Rock Springs resident Chad Banks has tossed his hat in the ring as a candidate for Wyoming House District 17.
A fifth-generation Rock Springs resident, Banks currently serves as the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Manager. In that role, he works closely with small businesses.
According to Banks, he believes in their ability to transform Wyoming’s economy.
“The majority of new jobs come from existing small businesses that make up 95.6% of all Wyoming companies,” he said.
“Government at all levels needs to be proactive in nurturing them and assisting their growth in any way possible,” he added.
Banks is dedicated to his community and Wyoming.
“I believe in leaving things better than I found them and apply that to every aspect of my life, be it a hiking trail or our community,” Banks shared.
Supporters of the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street Program, which Banks heads, will agree that he is a true community champion.
“I am an unapologetic advocate for Rock Springs and want to take that passion to the state legislature.” Banks revealed. He previously served on the Rock Springs City Council from 2003-2008 and again from 2011-2013.
Banks believes in:
-- Supporting small business
-- Continued support for Wyoming’s legacy industries
-- Vibrant communities with streamlined funding sources for cities, towns, and counties
-- A strong tourism sector
-- Quality schools with teachers who feel valued
-- Affordable access to quality healthcare
-- Quality-of-life issues like arts and culture, access to public lands and outdoor recreation
-- Fostering collaboration and cooperation
-- Government closest to the people is the best; the State shouldn't always be mandating what's best for schools, cities, counties, etc.
Banks has a B.S degree in marketing from the University of Wyoming and an A.A. degree from Western Wyoming Community College. He has three daughters, Katie, 22, Grace, 17, and Hadley, 15, and is engaged to be married this August.
Banks concluded by saying, “My children hope to live, work and raise families in Wyoming so the mission to create a more vibrant and diverse Wyoming is personal for me.”
To learn more about candidate Chad Banks, follow him on Facebook or his website, ChadMBanks.com.
-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
Personally, I'm a big fan of service to my community. That's been what the majority of my career has been about as well as my public service. I want to make sure we have a loud voice in Cheyenne. Too often we're apologetic for Rock Springs and Sweetwater County, we often act as if we're not worthy, but I don't see it that way. We need to raise our flag to the top of the pole and make sure everyone knows the good things happening here. We also need to make sure those around Wyoming have a positive view of our community and what we have to offer.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
Economic diversity is a catchphrase we've heard for way too long with very little headway. However, it's more critical now than it's ever been. We need to support the businesses that are currently located in Wyoming (and Sweetwater County). They are committed to our community and are where we'll see growth. Wyoming has just over 17,000 small businesses with at least one employee. What can we do to help those businesses add one new job? We need to invest in our own, be that incentives, marketing assistance, outreach to new markets, research, etc. Imagine the impact 1 new job at each of those small businesses would have on our economy? Too often we're focused on recruiting a savior business to Wyoming. While recruitment should be part of our approach, we need to focus our efforts on those already here.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
Honestly I think it's too early to say. Given what we're seeing right now, we're all going to feel the pinch. I don't think we can cut our way out of this and I don't think we can tax our way out. We need to do what's best for our community and our citizens.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
COVD and the closures have hit businesses hard as well as our communities. We must continue to support our businesses with the funding, like we've seen rolled out recently. We need to help the businesses find ways to operate and remain profitable given the challenges they're facing. As communities, we need to work with our school boards and administrators to ensure that our students receive the best education possible while keeping everyone safe from infection.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I'm easy to find. My office is public and located in Downtown Rock Springs. I have a Facebook page and website for my campaign along with email access and my cell phone. My past track record and current job indicate my accountability to the public and those I serve.
