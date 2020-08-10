-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
I have never really considered this a goal-oriented civic duty for myself. I always put the issues of my constituents before my own. I guess the only personal goal would be the best legislator I can possibly be for all of the constituents of HD39. Republican, Democrat, Libertarian and even those that don't vote. They need a strong and experienced advocate in Cheyenne.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
Wyoming has long lived off of the extractive industry, minerals, coal, oil and gas. Once all those took a nosedive we now realize we need to diversify our economy, and should have in the past. Many in Wyoming still hold onto the hope of the next boom in the extractive industry. It may not come around as often as it has in the past. Now is the time to look toward a new path while still keeping the extractive industry as viable as we can. We need to open the doors wide open for new industries and businesses.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
We have been slashing the state's budget for years now. How deep do we cut essential services in the future?
It seems the first things that get cut are services for our most vulnerable citizens, the elderly. I am not sure how we will fund services in the future. We need to look at all the tax breaks given to entities across the state and possibly eliminate or reduce them. I am opposed to a state income tax.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
The closing of businesses was of great concern to me. I am glad that we were awarded some money from the federal government to help our small businesses stay afloat. I personally went door to door to several businesses along with communicating with the Chamber of Commerce and let them know there was money available from the Wyoming Business Council to help out. We need to stay vigilant and use some common sense.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I am always available by phone or email, several social media outlets that you can also message me. Stop by my house and I will put a pot of coffee on as well, that is unless I am working for the railroad.
Accountable meaning: (of a person, organization, or institution) required or expected to justify actions or decisions; responsible. I will always stand every vote I take and will be able justify why I voted that way. I believe I have been a responsible advocate for House District 39 and would like to continue that service. I am humbled and honored to say I am from Sweetwater County and represent the great people of House District 39.
