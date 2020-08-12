-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
To no longer be so severely needed for the protection of rural Wyoming's conservative voice!
If I am successful in bringing the equitable focus back to rural Wyoming, her people, and her industries, then then whoever replaces me down the road will have an easier time of maintaining that voice and focus on the things that make Wyoming strong, great, and profitable, and all those things can be found in Rural Wyoming!
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The state will always need to look at ways to diversify the economy without directly subsidizing or paying a specific company to open up and operate here. The key to making that work is by fostering an environment that is low regulation and low tax burden to all industries, not just one industry or company.
The growth and diversification of the Wyoming economy will first come from within in this newly fostered environment from our current important industries such as agriculture, mineral and oil extraction. We do not need to give up on these industries, we have to give them the freedom to expand into processing, refining, and creating retail products with their current interests.
This low tax/deregulated environment will also be very appealing to many of the companies looking to come back from overseas under President Donald Trump's "America First!" plan, and Wyoming could be a very profitable and successful recipient of the results of that plan if we begin fostering this environment right now.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
Firstly, I would bring legislation to immediately cut the pay, benefits, and per-diem of all state elected officials, department heads, and executive staff.
As Gov. Mark Gordon stated a couple weeks ago, "Wyoming is in trouble, and Wyoming is going to feel the pain."
I would like to remind the governor that the state of Wyoming is the people! So, if the people are going to "feel the pain" then those that administer the government on behalf of the people should be made to feel that pain first.
Additionally, I have plans and drafted legislation to remove a majority of the $550+ million the state has budgeted for "contracted consultant services" in the 900 series of the state budget. If were paying executive staff and department directors hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to manage their departments, we should not have to be spending hundreds of millions of dollars a year to contract consultants to advise or do their jobs for them.
I have also created a program that would make it mandatory for all expenditures, down to the user level, in every department, to be reported quarterly and audited annually. As of now, the people of Wyoming can only see where their money is sent and not how their money is spent, that needs to change as soon as possible!
We have a spending problem in the Wyoming Legislature, and until that is addressed, not amount of increased taxation will actually fix the problem or address the bad habits that need to be broken.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
I am concerned that rural polling places across Wyoming are being shut down by county clerks that somehow misinterpreted the "directive" from the secretary of state and taking it as a license to ignore statute and disenfranchise the residents that don't "live in the city" over COVID-19 fears. I have worked successfully to reopen two rural polling places in Sweetwater County and luckily there have been no issues with the outstanding efforts of the Carbon County clerk and her staff in keeping rural voters enfranchised. There seems to be an indirectly forced "vote by mail" mandate of rural Wyoming happening.
My strategy? Follow the law, embrace the constitution and our God-given liberties, focus on protecting the innocent and the vulnerable, and ultimately reopen Wyoming and put her people back to work!
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I have not only committed, and been present, all over the district for the past three months, I have also retooled my plans for opening a barbershop in Saratoga to instead open the first fully licensed mobile barbershop in the state of Wyoming.
This gives me not only the opportunity to travel the district regularly, but also to bring with me an amenity that is absent in many of our rural Wyoming communities. Additionally, it will give me the opportunity to be in the rural communities across the district for more than just an afternoon visit, and allow me to spend some real time, over a series of days, being with the people and truly hearing them, answering to them, so I can properly represent them.
I also have a list of 10 considerations for legislative support that I have presented to the people to hold me personally accountable to. They can be found at https://joeycorrenti.com/the-10-considerations-for-legislative-support/. The most important of these being No. 11 which reads: “And the Golden Rule: This must be a no or none of the proceeding considerations matter! Does it cause a violation of my oath of office, or a conflict of personal interest, by my direct participation or support?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.