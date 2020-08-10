Democrat Lindsey Travis is running for Wyoming House of Representatives District 60, a seat being vacated by retiring Democrat Rep. John Freeman.
"I am running for Wyoming House District 60 because I want a vibrant future not only for my family, but for the community and state that I love,” Travis said. "Green River has wonderful people and great schools -- the people here truly care about each other and want our community to thrive. I will be honored to represent them."
“I believe that Wyoming is strong because of its people, which is why I believe in putting people first. I will advocate for policies and services designed to help our most vulnerable populations and our neighbors. I am passionate about strong educational funding, support for seniors, access to health care, help for small businesses, and equality for all," Travis said. "When people see me, I hope that they see something of themselves: I am a parent, a spouse, and a Green River resident seeking a vibrant future for the next generations.”
Travis has served on the Green River Parks and Recreation Board and the Green River City Tree Board. She is also a graduate of the Sweetwater County Leadership Institute. Travis and her husband, Scott, live in Green River with their children: Lillie, a soon-to-be junior at Green River High School; and Spencer, a 2020 graduate of GRHS who will be attending the University of Wyoming in the fall. Their children Nick and Amanda and two grandchildren live in Illinois.
-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
As your Wyoming House District 60 legislator, my goal is to advocate for policies that put people first. For example, strong educational funding for our children, services for our seniors, support for small businesses owned by our friends and neighbors, affordable and accessible health care for everyone, and equality for all. I believe that we have strong people in Wyoming and that it should be the goal of government to make sure that all Wyomingites can thrive.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
Wyoming needs a strong and diversified economy with jobs that pay well -- our current boom-and-bust economy is not sustainable and does not support the needs of our state and our communities. Economic diversification needs to start at home in our communities by investing in small businesses, entrepreneurs, and our current workforce. Training programs to help people who have been laid off or are looking to enter a new industry is a great way to invest in our own and drive our economy forward. We should also work with our local colleges to identify and recruit new industries into our communities and train our young people to work in those industries. We should also revisit the ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming) program for diversifying the economy and make sure many types of voices are at the table when making decisions about Wyoming's future.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
We are facing very tough times when it comes to the budget. While some cuts are necessary to balance the budget, cutting services to our most vulnerable is not the answer. We need to look at consolidating services when possible and finding new sources of revenue. There is not a save-all solution to fixing the budget. Instead, we need to keep all options on the table when balancing budgets including equitable revenue enhancements. With creative thinking, collaboration, and a wide variety of voices at the table we will be able to solve our budget issues and create a future where all Wyomingites can thrive.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions?
COVID-19 will likely be here for a long time and will continue to affect our state. Challenges include potential shutdowns, overwhelming the health care system, and safely sending children back to school. We cannot afford to shut down again, but we don't want to lose people to the virus either. The best solution to the COVID-19 challenge is to be respectful and follow the advice of our top medical professionals. Wyoming is known for taking care of its own -- that's how we need to battle this virus. Investing in our people is also essential when disbursing the CARES Act funds. Helping our small-business owners, the health care industry, and investing in training programs will ensure that people who are suffering get assistance in these tough times.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I am committed to listening and discussing issues with the public. The best decisions are made by having conversations and collaborating. I can be reached through email at lindseytravis2020@gmail. com; through Facebook at facebook.com/lindseyforwyoming; or by phone at 871-7881.
