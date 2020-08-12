-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My goals are to represent the people of District 60 as well as I possibly can. Develop a working relationship with other legislators in the common goal of serving the needs and wishes of the people I represent. Look outside the box for solutions to address the problems that Wyoming is dealing with. Jobs, healthcare, school funding and the deficit. Be willing to put my personal feelings aside, if they conflict with the will of the people I hope to represent.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
Wyoming needs to diversify our economy. This has been said for far too many years with little action or practical solutions. We should try to encourage more manufacturing in the state. Lithium will almost certainly be mined in Sweetwater County. Instead of sending the material off to be made into batteries, they should be produced here, at the source. The diversity of the batteries should translate into a fair number of jobs along with the shipping of the batteries.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
Look into state government for departments that may overlap and have duplicity that could be eliminated or consolidated into one entity. Tourism contributes almost $4 billion to our economy annually, this could be a source for a small gain by increasing lodging taxes. Again, more diversity in the job market would help more than anything. Taxes are something no one likes to talk about. Without some innovation real hard choices are coming soon that may be hard to deal with.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
The COVID-19 could not have happened at a worse time for our state. It has disrupted small businesses all across Wyoming, creating an extreme hardship for them and the workers that they employ. I believe Wyoming has handled it well, but until we can get a vaccine and a quick turnaround on tests to aid in contact tracing we will be at the mercy of the virus. I am disappointed in the federal response. In the meantime, do your part. Protect yourself and your neighbors.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I am available by cellphone at 307-871-6340, Facebook at Michael Burd for House District 60 and I still have a landline 307-875-4308 At this time I have endorsements from The United Mine Workers Of America, The I.B.E.W. Local 322 and support from The Wyoming Hunters and Anglers Alliance.
