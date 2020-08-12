-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
Wyoming is facing very unique times, and if I am elected to the Wyoming Legislature again, I hope to build on the relationships I have established, while utilizing the knowledge I have gained about the legislative process, the current law, and timing to fight for the resources Sweetwater County deserves. I would be honored to serve the people of Sweetwater County again.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
I believe Wyoming will be OK, and we will adapt through the hard times and thrive afterwards. The infusion of funds from the federal government will assist with some of the issues, but it is also an opportunity for our state government to reevaluate the way it does business. Gov. Mark Gordon has asked for, and approved reductions, but also innovated by moves like consolidating the human resources. We need to remain open to discussion, but do not need to panic and raise taxes. It is important to remove burdensome regulations and utilize federal funds to assist the businesses and families of Wyoming until the economy stabilizes.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
I believe our revenue should be rightsized to our government. Now is not the time to raise taxes but I support taxing new industries while getting government out of the way of the free market. Hemp cultivation and wind turbines are examples of new industries that could, but are yet to generate sizable revenue for the state. There are also revenue sources that can be utilized locally in a different manner than they are currently; AML (Abandon Mine Lands) funds are federal and can be utilized differently. The Miner’s Hospital also has a large, restricted corpus. The Para-Mutual Commission is supposed to support live horse racing, and Sweetwater County will no longer host those events. Funds generated by the Para-Mutual Commission have been utilized for the State Fair and predator mitigation, and by re-directing current funds, fighting for idle funds, and recapturing funds from current streams, Wyoming can manage its budget and move forward stronger.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions?
The challenges of COVID-19 are not fully realized. We still do not know the future implications to our economy, families, schools, safety or health care. It is important for the state budget to be rightsized and to not panic. Wyoming is blessed with savings and can survive this temporary crisis by making wise moves within government to create efficiencies without the loss of services. We must ensure our businesses and workers are supported and that critical government services are stable while adjusting to the current conditions. Wyoming must support Wyoming.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
If I am elected, I will continue to communicate directly by email, social media, text, Zoom and any other avenue available to me. I would love to hear from our community and offer my personal cell phone as an avenue of communication. I can be called or texted at 307-371-5113 and can easily be reached at www.Facebook.com/WyoLeg. Please contact me anytime.
Mark Baker announced that he is seeking election to the Wyoming House of Representatives for House District 60. Baker previously served in House District 48 in Rock Springs from 2013-2017. He resigned from the Legislature after moving from Rock Springs to Green River.
Rep. John Freeman, D-Green River, is the current incumbent in House District 60.
“Sweetwater County is one big community. We all share the same goal of a safe, clean and prosperous county. Our state needs to ensure a bright future for our children, and after the Legislature attempted to increase taxes in 2019, many people began encouraging me to run for the Legislature again,” he said in a press release.
Baker said he was known as a fiscal conservative while serving.
While in the Legislature, the former representative served on the Judiciary, Court Room Security and the Select Investigative committees. He also said he successfully championed a number of issues through the Legislature with personal bills and amendments.
“I was able to bridge the gap between the Democrats and Republicans in Cheyenne with bipartisan bills and amendments like the Hathaway Scholarship Exemptions bill, the Fishing with Artificial Light bill, the Electronic Citations bill, and the Bitter Creek funding amendment,” Baker said. “With that same spirit, I would like to continue to work to see an increased benefit to Sweetwater County. We fund a large portion of the state government and deserve to see a local return.”
Baker hopes to use his previous experience to bring resources back to Sweetwater County.
“The state needs to address the safety issues associated with Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Green River. Someone must shine a light on the unnecessary daily danger that exists for so many in our community. Every road in our state is considered energy related and can qualify for special funding. The 8 miles between the communities is the busiest road in the state and it should be treated as such. With thousands of citizens in Green River relying on the road for emergency access, and the increased congestion only getting worse, now is the time to begin the discussion in Cheyenne to see future improvement in our County infrastructure,” he said.
He said eh also expects to continue to lead the way on a number of social issues including the Second Amendment, sensible cannabis reform, the fight for life, and continued religious freedoms.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/WyoLeg or call 307-371-5113.
