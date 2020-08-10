I am running for re-election for Senate District 12 because I have the experience, leadership and background that our state and county need in this time of uncertainty. As a fourth-generation Rock Springs native, I am determined to continue to work hard to serve Sweetwater County because this is my home where I was born, work and have raised my family. Having both an accounting degree and law degree has been an asset in my work in the Senate.
As your state senator, I will continue to work hard for Sweetwater County and ensure that our portion of the state is not overlooked when funding is allocated. With oil, gas and coal pressured by unrealistic and uncertain environmental requirements, I will continue collaboration with local leaders to look for realistic ways to diversify our economy. As a former member of both the State Tourism Board and our local Sweetwater County Tourism Board, I also recognize the lift and diversification tourism offers our state, but even this industry faces hard times during this pandemic and will have struggles as Wyoming opens its doors.
In my term in the Senate, I worked with peers on both sides of the aisle as an advocate for fiscal soundness while protecting necessary services in the state. I am proud of my legislation enhancing protections for victims of domestic violence. As senator for Sweetwater County, I ensured funding for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, the satellite high school, the historical First Security Bank Building, Memorial Hospital, Western Wyoming Community College and work on Bitter Creek.
During the recent emergency sessions of the Legislature, I sponsored legislation that would allow Wyoming to reopen with confidence during this pandemic by including protections against frivolous lawsuits for businesses acting in good faith. I also supported protecting workers by allowing coverage under worker's compensation for employees who may contract COVID-19 at work. In addition to my service on the Judiciary, Select Water, Tribal Affairs and TRW (Travel, Recreation and Wildlife) committees, I was recently asked by incoming president of the Senate to serve on the Community College Funding Committee.
I am proud to represent Sweetwater County and ask for your vote in my re-election campaign.
-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My goals are to use my experience and leadership as a business owner to assess where cuts can be made and what services must be retained. My priorities include protecting liberty and personal freedom, limiting unnecessary government regulation and spending, requiring transparency, supporting victims of domestic violence, promoting equality for all people in our state, and ensuring public access to public lands for hunting, fishing and other recreational uses. During the recent emergency session of the Legislature, I prioritized legislation that would allow Wyoming to re-open safely, such as including protections against frivolous lawsuits for businesses acting in good faith. In future work, my goal is to examine the cracks in our health care system exposed by this pandemic and work for broader insurance coverage and options for Wyoming citizens. Finally, pushing out the CARES Act money to fund broadband internet would help us expand business opportunities as well as protect economically challenged households that faced obstacles using the internet for online schooling last spring.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
With oil, gas and coal pressured by unrealistic and uncertain environmental requirements and now with even our local trona industry hampered by the COVID tsunami, I will work with local leaders to look for realistic ways to diversify our economy. As a former member of both the State Tourism Board and our local Sweetwater County Tourism Board, I also recognize the lift and diversification tourism offers our state. Service industries are going to be a more important part of the economy in the future and it will be important for all of us to support our local entrepreneurs. Our hotels are starting to rebound now and I hope that shows a lift for all of the economy in our county.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
In the upcoming session or a special session, I will push the Legislature to review what is essential to keep and what can realistically be cut. I've had to do this in my business, and do not think the government should be any different in planning for the future. I oppose an income tax or increasing property taxes, but would be willing to look at restoring the tax on groceries to fund cities and counties. This would not affect SNAP recipients as they are not required to pay tax on food. In addition, the Legislature should review exemptions in the sales tax to see what could be repealed.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
COVID-19 has been a serious, but hopefully short-term, shock to our economy. My strategy to help our local businesses was to go visit over 90 retail outlets during the first round of relief funding from the Business Council to ensure they were aware of the grants and how to access the funding. This included me walking through the application or doing it with these local businesses, including for our nail salons, hairdressers and our one dry cleaner, Gentle Touch, and other small businesses not forced to close, but impacted nonetheless. I will be sending letters to business again today about the second wave of CARES Act grant funding by the Business Council. As noted above, I sponsored legislation to protect business from frivolous lawsuits as they reopen during this pandemic as long as they are acting in good faith. My actions were not just strategies, they were actual solutions that helped Sweetwater County and other Wyoming businesses.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I will start with accountability as I believe in honesty and fairness in my dealings at my business, with my employees and with my colleagues in the Legislature. Many of our employees have worked for us for over 10 to 15 years and some even for 30 years. I believe this is because we act fairly and openly with them and have earned their loyalty. I use this same openness and honesty in my work at the Legislature. I answer my constituent's emails and phone calls and can be reached by text or phone on my cellphone at 307-389-4496. Voters can also reach me by email at liisa.anselmi-dalton@wyoleg.gov or visit my website at www.LiisaforWyo.com.
