Wyoming Senate District 14, Fred Baldwin, Republican, incumbent
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
I currently serve in the Labor/Health/Social Service, and the Revenue Committees. Additionally I serve as a commissioner for the Western Interstate Commission of Higher Education, advisor to Family Services, and have worked on a state and national task force on opioid addiction. In addition to drafting new laws, the legislature serves to oversee the state budget. We work together with the executive and the judicial branches to keep the state moving ahead.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
The biggest priority for the initial 100 days is to get the state budget back on track after this debilitating pandemic and concurrent collapse of energy revenue. There is much work to do and, at the same time, I will work to control medical costs and bring adequate health care to Wyoming citizens.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
I learned early in my legislative career that my opinions don’t always match those of my constituents, and my votes need to reflect my constituents' needs and desires. I’ve also learned the hard way that the loudest constituents are often not the majority of constituents, and I need to hear as many voices as I can before voting.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
To undecided voters I say that I will work my hardest to listen to all and work with all other legislators to pass the best legislation possible and to bring government spending under control. I do not sign pledges to any single group to control my votes but only vote after hearing all testimony, opinions of my constituents, and hours of study of each bill. There’s too many laws already and we don’t need to pass more bad legislation to add to the burden.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
The best thing the public can do to help me is to be engaged in the process at a personal level. I constantly read and answer my emails but insist that communications are courteous and productive rather than contentious with name calling and non-productive dialogue.
