-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
To serve the residents of Senate District 12. To listen and respond to the district issues. Standing up for our Second Amendment rights as our constitution guarantees us, supporting and strengthening "Stand Your Ground" laws. Working with Senate leadership to be an effective representative.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
Currently, we are in a dip in the up-and-down Wyoming economy. I am, first and foremost, supporting our economic backbone, minerals extraction. Tourism is still an untapped local resource that we can improve. Yes, we have made strides in Sweetwater County; let us keep building a better future together.
The government needs to remove roadblocks for responsible development. We all need stable, good jobs for our children and us.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
Today we are facing unprecedented economic times; the rainy-day reserves are drying up in a little over a year at the present spending rates.
Everything must be economy evaluated to separate wants from needs. The budget must balance, and unlike the federal government, we cannot print money.
In a nutshell, essential services need to be maintained. Nonessential services will have to be reviewed. We may need to re-evaluate our revenue resources. However, I am steadfastly against a state income tax.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
Today we are dealing with a new virus that has effectively damaged the economy of the world. I am a supporter of being personally responsible; if you’re sick, don't get others sick. If there are underlying health issues, use precautions.
I do not support using law enforcement as the mask police; moreover, we Wyomingites are a tough pioneering group who are adaptable and resilient. Wyoming is currently supporting state business through grants; in the short term, this is working. Long term, we will always need to adapt to an ever-changing future.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
Accessibility to district residents is one of my elected duties. I can be called anytime, 307-389-5000, use email anytime, jkbear4@gmail.com, and I will consider all the comments made.
SD12 will be who I serve, not outside special interest groups.
