-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
One main goal I have is to always listen/respond to residents of Ward I. I also respond to all residents who contact me with questions, concerns or issues.
-- What is your take on the economy and what needs to be done to improve it?
With the Corona pandemic it’s very hard to predict when things will be back to normal. We have to continue to follow the governor's recommendations concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. With those restrictions the economy will continue to be sluggish, especially with certain businesses. Once the restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted it will take time for the economy to regain strength and improve. After that, the goal is to continue to bring more businesses and residents into Green River.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items will you cut?
When it comes to revenue sources the best way to achieve revenue is by going to the federal government and the state by the way of grants or any other options that is offered for cities to gain revenue. As for eliminating any thing with respect to budget, I would first work hard to not do any cutting. If that was not possible, I would go to the residents of Green River presenting the options and getting their feedback on the purposed cuts.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose and what are your strategies?
For the past six months COVID-19 has posed many challenges to not only businesses but also residents. We have all endured many changes to our daily life. We as a community have to listen to the recommendations of all health care providers and those of Wyoming’s Gov. Mark Gordon.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I can always be reached through my City Council cellphone, City Council email or in person. I have always been responsible for my decisions and when challenged I have discussed them with residents giving them all the information and reasons why I made my decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.