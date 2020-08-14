-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My goals are to work with legislators and get the loop holes closed on our sales tax law in order to assure big businesses are reporting the proper sales revenue collected. I intend to maintain fluid communication with the voters, to vote the way the majority voters request. You can only know their views by reaching out to them.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
COVID-19 has definitely impacted our economy in a very adverse way. With the price war on oil nation wide our economy has suffered even more. We need to create immediate revenue that does not hurt our citizens who are already suffering. Fix the sales tax law first as that will immediately bring in revenue without raising our taxes. Push Washington to loose the green light EPA has put on our oil research and expansion. These permits have been sitting for several years. Why the hold up? Bringing people back to work will bring in revenue to the budget. Those are just two ideas and I have more to come.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
There is no doubt in my mind that some state agencies have not always been frugal with their budget requests and legislators have allowed this in the past. Corrections is my pet peeve as I have seen the waste within that department. Every department should examine their budgets and get on board with appropriate cuts. From my research I have found that there are sources within the budget that can be deferred to other agencies to balance the budget. I would encourage legislators to do just that. Again the addendum to current sales tax law will bring in millions of dollars of revenue needed. The state does have a rainy day account which was tapped a little by legislators. Today is definitely a rainy day.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
COVID-19 has put undue stress on our state and our nation. This virus has hurt our tourism and our oil prices. People have lost jobs, homes, cars, and been evicted from their apartments. Unemployment helps but people want back to work. Wyomingites are industrious people we want to work. The governor needs to listen to the legislators. Open up our businesses with precautions. Open our schools. Promote Wyoming as a caring and safe state.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I have established a webpage that will be maintained up and running. It has a section where voters can ask questions or make suggestions. I respond to this myself. My email will be a form of communication and my phone. I intend to maintain a log of addresses and phone numbers so I can personally contact voters with questions I need to ask them before making a decision to vote on an issue. I intend to conduct town hall meeting announced in advance to keep in informed by the voters.
