-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My goals are simply to fight greed and corruption in Congress, that is harming the American People. As someone, who due to tragedy, I have no family concerns. So 100% time to run and more importantly be a U.S. senator. To expose anyone in federal government, who is putting profit of rich corporations over the American people's needs. To call out any president in my six-year term. Who tries to veto much needed laws for the people. Or enables bad laws forced through by corrupt congresspersons, again, always for benefit for the rich. So the people have transparency of what is truly going on!
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The economy of America, is the people of America! Stopping the hoarding of money by the ultra rich. Who ferret it away in offshore accounts. Like the Cayman Islands. Who in time of this corona pandemic and other disasters. Such as fires and hurricanes, etc. Are about to become trillionaires. While their employees are forced to work under unnecessary stressful conditions. For the lowest hourly wage sought for everyone. Putting money in hands of regular people. Stimulates all parts of the important economy that America uses, through their needed/wanted daily purchases.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
The federal government, contrary to GOP candidates, is not a business! Worrying about a "budget" in this extreme crisis times of pandemic, climate, justice outcry is idiotic. The country has been the leader of the free world, while always running a deficit. Revenue is taxes, on federal level, which is senator's concerns. Eliminate tax and low rates for rich and large corps. Is part. But mostly make illegal the price gouging of the military hardware, where bulk of our taxes are wasted on overpriced equipment. While Americans that risk lives. Aren't cared for properly in their risk of life and limb!
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
First severe penalties to anyone promoting products that are useless! Such as COVID-19 tests where merely saline solution, gives a false positive. As example, promoting valve masks, that cost more, but are worse than useless to protect. As they push farther unfiltered air, to reach others, to be infected. Hopefully, a miracle vaccine that actually works and is safe. And a need to find workable treatments to anyone who is tested positive. So people willing to get tested, and not become bankrupt or left to die. Or people won't get tested, if doing so makes them victims only.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I already have planned to keep my residence in Casper area. As Natrona is central to all of Wyoming. Since only two counties at most to any Wyoming border to other states. I will have a phone number, gov email, etc., and staff in D.C. to reach me. I've lived in New York City for four years before and visited D.C. from there. If I reside more time in D.C. than Wyoming it would be only because a need to confer and execute my duties for Wyoming and the nation. Since we are in many severe crises. And why I stepped up. Since no family or other obligations to hinder my work to combat such crisis' for the American people's benefit!
