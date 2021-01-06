Electoral College Photo Gallery
People don gas masks and shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. 

A mob invading the U.S. Capitol. Police officers with guns drawn inside the House of Representatives. Lawmakers hiding from intruders seeking to overturn a national election.

Police watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. 

These and other scenes from Capitol Hill shocked the world Wednesday as violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the nation's halls of power in a brazen attempt to undercut democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House in two weeks.

Donald Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. 

The chaos halted Congress' constitutionally mandated counting of the Electoral College results, which showed Biden defeated Trump, 306-232.

U.S. Capitol Police hold protesters at gun-point near the House Chamber inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. 

In the morning, Trump rallied his supporters outside the White House and urged them to march to the Capitol. Hours later, after they fought police and breached the building, he told them to "go home in peace." He described them as "very special people" whose cause he supported.

U.S. Capitol Police stand with guns drawn near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. 
Donald Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. 

Biden, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, called on Trump to go on national television to demand "an end to this siege."

Protesters try to break through a police barrier on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. 
Donald Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. 

