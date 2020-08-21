ROCK SPRINGS – No one filed to run for Ward II in Green River prior to the primary election, but after the Sweetwater County canvassing board met Friday, a few names stood out above the rest.
There were 77 write-in votes, and according to the county’s official results, Bryan Hughes had the most with nine to capture 11.69% of the vote. George Jost followed with four votes or 5.19% of the total.
Beyond the top-two finishers, Lisa Maes had three votes and Carol Ross, Daniel Wilson, Sherry Bushman, Willy Cargile, Mitchell Maser, Dean E. Bowers, Rosanna March, William R. Lewis and Nicholas Hastert all received two votes.
People who garnered a single vote are Charles Robert Lee, Billy Olds, Helen R. Beck, Robert Cody Bramwell, Steve Core, Dale Coon, Curg Murray, Jim Zimmerman, Anna Gordon, Barry Tippy, Wayne Glass, Kevin Kinney, Terry Siddoway, Spring Jones, Mary Busse, Rich Clark, Ted Barney, Steve Boyd, Vickie Eastin, Chris Meats, Shane S. Palmer, Dan Larson, Michelle Hyland, David Arnold, Mike Frink, Destinee Morrison, Ken Ball, Charles Owens, Brian Hunt, Jeff Chappel, Roy Keyser, Jeff Driggs, Eric Wright, Casey Kendall, Kyle Cox, Joe Kizzire, Cody Bramwell, Paul Pertile and Ken Yager.
