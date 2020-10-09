GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce is hosting two candidate forums in October. Both forums will be broadcast live on YouTube but will not be open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first forum will feature Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees candidates. It will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. The public will be able to view the forum live on the Sweetwater District No. 2 YouTube channel: SWCSD2 Events. There will be a direct link to the channel at grchamber.com.
A forum for Green River City Council candidates will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. It will be broadcast on the City of Green River information YouTube channel.
Community members are invited to submit questions to ask candidates at each forum. They should be emailed to office@grchamber.com. Questions for school board candidates should be in by Friday, Oct. 9, and those for Green River City Council candidates are due by Monday, Oct. 19.
For more information, contact Gregg Vanderpool at pr@grchamber.com or call the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 307-875-5711.
