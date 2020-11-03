Polls are open through 7 p.m. Tuesday for the 2020 general election. Even if you haven't yet registered to vote, Wyoming is one of the states that allows eligible voters to register at the polls.
For more voting information, such as locating your polling place, go to sos.wyo.gov/Elections/PollPlace/Default.aspx or www.sweet.wy.us/departments/county_clerk/elections.php.
Candidate profiles and other election coverage are available at rocketminer.com. Local, state and national results will be posted on the website as they become available.
