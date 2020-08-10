My name is Larry Elder. In the fall of 1989, my family and I moved here from Powell. In Powell, I was a dairy farmer and worked for the school district. We moved to Rock Springs to begin my career of being an assistant manager for the Family Rec Center Ice Arena. In 2016, I became the Ice Arena manager.
Along with my wife Cleta, we moved here and established our home with our children. During this time, we found that Rock Springs was a great town to raise our family.
With two of our three children raising families in Rock Springs, one of my passions being on the council is to protect the dynamic opportunities that my family experienced in and from this community. I will do my best to keep Rock Springs the place that people look forward to moving to, with the hope of enjoying all the entities Rock Springs offers whether you are a young professional, family or retired person.
Having been a city employee for 31 years, I have a unique perspective that I would bring to the council. Over the years, I have witnessed good and bad times that the city of Rock Springs has experienced, and have always done my best to be frugal in all instances. With this ability, I believe I could bring some know-how and understanding to these fiscal times.
Knowing I have a lot to learn about the running of the city from a council person’s approach, I will go into my position with diligence and determination to keep Rock Springs a great city to live in.
What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
-- My goals are to navigate these difficult financial and social times in our city and minimize the loss of services, personnel and events for the community of Rock Springs.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The economy is experiencing a concerning downturn statewide. I am interested in holding all levels of government accountable for distributing the revenues. My goal at the City Council level is to protect both the small businesses and industries that have helped developed the community into what it is.
-- I will help to shift the focus to developing new commerce and business opportunities that can provide for our community.
When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
-- The quickest way to increase revenues for Sweetwater County is for the citizens to shop locally so the sales tax can come back into our budget.
-- Essential services cannot be cut from the budget, however, we need to look at the possibility of running them on a leaner budget. Non-essential services are always at risk of being trimmed or eliminated and should be done with much scrutiny amongst the City Council.
What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
-- This situation that we are all going through is scary and can be confusing.
-- What can be done from the City Council level of government is to enact the directives and recommendations from the national and state officials. We should be doing all we can, and I believe we are, not because we are forced to, but because we care about our community members.
How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
-- As a city councilman, I will be held accountable not by what I promise but by how I vote on the issues put before the council for the betterment for the city and its people.
-- I can be reached by email at hotzam12345@gmail.com or by cellphone at 307-707-8795.
