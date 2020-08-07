FARSON – Contenders for Wyoming House District 47 met at the Eden Valley Community Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Candidates Joey Correnti IV, Jerry Paxton, Dee Garrison, and Julie McCallister answered community questions on topics such as a grocery tax, private land purchasing, the budget crisis, criminal justice, and more. Moderator Shirley DeLambert gave candidates varying times to debate.
The forum participants introduced themselves and started off with their stances on marijuana being legalized.
Correnti retired to Saratoga after serving in the Army for 20 years. He said he owns a mobile philanthropic hosting and entertaining DJ business, giving back to the schools and nonprofit businesses that hire him. He added he recently started a mobile barber shop, and believes that medical marijuana should be allowed, but not recreational marijuana.
Garrison calls herself “Wyoming chosen.” She is a firm believer in family, having a large family of her own. She said medical marijuana helps people with certain diagnoses.
Paxton is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, former military policeman, and retired educator. He is the incumbent in the race and served on the Carbon County Commission for six years. He said he does not believe any form of marijuana should be legalized.
McCallister has lived in Wyoming since 2000, moving from just south of Milwaukee, and was in favor of medical marijuana but not recreational. During the introductions, McCallister questioned Correnti about allegedly confronting Garrison about the Hatch Act. The law limits certain political activities of federal employees, to ensure that federal programs are administered in a nonpartisan fashion, protect federal employees from political coercion in the workplace, and to ensure that federal employees are advanced based on merit and not based on political affiliation.
McCallister claimed Correnti was “bullying” Garrison with a document asking her to make a choice to continue her candidacy or not. Copies of the document were distributed with a handwritten note stating that Garrison cannot solicit her campaign to all people, because everyone is a postal customer.
In response, Garrison said she officially notified her supervisor of her campaign, saying she wanted to comply with the Hatch Act and was willing to resign or be furloughed if necessary. Copies of Garrison’sletter to her supervisor were also distributed.
An audience member said educators are always on the chopping block when it comes to funding legislation and asked the candidates what their suggestions were to fix this problem.
Paxton, being a retired educator, empathized with the person, saying that we need to remain competitive with surrounding states’ pay for teachers.
Garrison stated that teachers are teaching the future of Wyoming, making it possible for them to go onto better jobs, diversifying the state, and promising to fight for benefits.
Correnti said that the Legislature is limited on what it can do for educators, but we need to cut legislator and administration pay and give part of it to teachers.
McCallister said mother was a teacher who retired from Laramie County Community College and believes that the representatives need a better understanding of the needs of educators.
