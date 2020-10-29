The monitor of a television camera shows the set stage for a Democratic presidential primary debate on Feb. 25 in Charleston, South Carolina. Election nights always bring surprises, but media organizations preparing to follow the vote count next week are preaching caution this year. The increase in early and mail-in voting is complicating what used to be a fairly cut-and-dried process of reporting how the story will unfold. News organizations also need to cover voter integrity issues and make plans under a COVID-19 cloud.