SWEETWATER COUNTY – The field of candidates thinned on Tuesday when the ballots of about 8,000 Sweetwater County voters were tallied.
Most of the incumbents on the ballot can leave their signs out, but a few saw their campaigns end.
Commissioner Wally Johnson concluded his run with a hug, embracing Mary Thoman, who was one of the top two Republican finishers in the Sweetwater County Commission race.
When he learned Thoman and Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld finished ahead of him, and his third-place finish meant he would not advance to the general election, he quietly said, “That’s good. ... That’s good.”
As he hugged Thoman, he told her she had nothing to be sorry about and that he’d had his run.
According to unofficial results on Tuesday night, Schoenfeld had 2,634 votes, Thoman had 2,633, Johnson had 1,825 and Mark Peterson had 1,439. In the Democrat race for commission, Joe Barbuto received 1,768 votes and Dave Gray had 1,332.
ROCK SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL
In the four-way race for Ward IV in Rock Springs, Brent Bettolo and Rose Mosbey finished on top with 340 and 263 votes, respectively. Larry Elder and RJ Pieper followed with 198 and 126 votes, respectively.
In Ward III, recently appointed Councilman Ryan Greene had 424 votes while Larry Hickerson had 338.
In the uncontested races, Tim Robinson had 655 votes in Ward I and Councilman Rob Zotti had 1,258 in Ward II.
GREEN RIVER CITY COUNCIL
In Ward I, Sherry Bushman received 494 votes and incumbent Councilman Tom Murphy had 400.
In Ward III, Councilman Robert Berg ran unopposed and gained 766 votes.
No one filed to be on the ballot in Ward II, and it remains to be seen if anyone will emerge from the 76 write-in votes that were submitted.
