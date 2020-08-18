SWEETWATER COUNTY – The field of candidates thinned on Tuesday when the ballots of about 8,000 Sweetwater County voters were tallied.
Most of the incumbents on the ballot can leave their signs out, but a few saw their campaigns end.
Commissioner Wally Johnson concluded his run with a hug, embracing Mary Thoman, who was one of the top two Republican finishers in the Sweetwater County Commission race.
When he learned Thoman and Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld finished ahead of him, and his third-place finish meant he would not advance to the general election, he quietly said, “That’s good. ... That’s good.”
As he hugged Thoman, he told her she had nothing to be sorry about and that he’d had his run.
According to unofficial results on Tuesday night, Schoenfeld had 2,634 votes, Thoman had 2,633, Johnson had 1,825 and Mark Peterson had 1,439. In the Democrat race for commission, Joe Barbuto received 1,768 votes and Dave Gray had 1,332.
ROCK SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL
In the four-way race for Ward IV in Rock Springs, Brent Bettolo and Rose Mosbey finished on top with 340 and 263 votes, respectively. Larry Elder and RJ Pieper followed with 198 and 126 votes, respectively.
In Ward III, recently appointed Councilman Ryan Greene had 424 votes while Larry Hickerson had 338.
In the uncontested races, Tim Robinson had 655 votes in Ward I and Councilman Rob Zotti had 1,258 in Ward II.
GREEN RIVER CITY COUNCIL
In Ward I, Sherry Bushman received 494 votes and incumbent Councilman Tom Murphy had 400.
In Ward III, Councilman Robert Berg ran unopposed and gained 766 votes.
No one filed to be on the ballot in Ward II, and it remains to be seen if anyone will emerge from the 76 write-in votes that were submitted.
WYOMING LEGISLATURE
State Rep. Thomas Crank is another incumbent who may not add another term in office, though a recount in State House District 18 may be necessary before that is official.
According to unofficial results, Republican Scott Heiner only won by five votes in a race where there were 2,098 ballots. In Wyoming, a recount is automatically triggered when the margin is less than or equal to 1% of the vote.
Overall, when you combine results from Lincoln, Sweetwater and Teton counties, Heiner had 939 votes, Crank had 934 and Mike Lundgren had 221. In Sweetwater County alone, Heiner had 405 votes, Crank had 222 and Lundgren had 97.
In State House District 17, Democrat Chad ran uncontested and earned 462 votes. There was no Republican on the ballot, but there were 66 write-in votes in the GOP primary.
In State House District 39, Incumbent Rep. Stan Blake received 449 votes in the Democrat primary, and there were 59 write-in votes on the Republican side.
In State House District 47, which covers Sweetwater, Carbon and Albany counties, incumbent Rep. Jerry Paxton placed first in the Republican race with 1,021 votes total. Joey Correnti IV had 568, Julie McCallister had 333 and Dee Garrison had 59. In Sweetwater County, Paxton had 151, Correnti had 110, McCallister had 80 and Garrison had 21.
Incumbent Rep. Clark Stith ran unopposed on the Republican ballot and received 840 votes. There were 31 write-in votes from Democrat voters.
In close races for State House District 60, Democrat Lindsey Travis and Republican Mark Baker will face off in November.
On the Republican side, Baker received 614 votes while Ted Barney had 517. In the Democrat results, Travis had 289 votes and Mike Burd had 267.
Barney said he only spent $25 in the race -- the fee to file for office -- and that the money was worth it. He said it was great to get involved and be a part of the community.
When it came to State Senate District 12, Republican John Kolb received 1,252 votes and Democrat incumbent Sen. Liisa Anselmi-Dalton had 909 votes.
Incumbent Sen. Fred Baldwin finished at the top of the results for Senate District 14. Baldwin had 486 results, Rex Rammell had 262 and Lyle Williams had 196. There were no Democrats on the primary ballot.
STATEWIDE RACES
Sweetwater County votes mirrored statewide trends in the results for U.S. Congress. The top vote-getters locally also earned the statewide nominations.
Cynthis Lummis received 3,311 votes to lead Republicans running for U.S. Senate. Other GOP contenders included Bryan Miller with 343, Robert Short with 314, Donna Rice with 294, R. Mark Armstrong with 268, Josh Wheeler with 263, John Holtz with 127, Devon Cade with 63, Michael Kemler with 55 and Star Reselli with 43.
Among Democrats, Merav Ben David had 638 votes. She was followed by Nathan Wendt with 439, Yana Ludwig with 392, Rex Wilde with 371, Kenneth Casner with 162, and James Kirk DeBrine wtih 97.
In the U.S. House contest, incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney had 3,487 votes while Blake Stanley had 1,669 on the Republican ballot.
Lynnette Grey Bull led Democrats with 944 votes. Carol Hafner had 686 and Carl Beach had 453.
WAMSUTTER AND GRANGER TOWN COUNCILS
Sally Garwood was the only name on the ballot for the four-year Wamsutter Town Council seat She received 42 votes. There were also 12 write-ins.
Gerald Proberts was the only one who filed for the two-year seat on the Wamsutter Town Council. He received 28 votes. There were nine write-ins in that race.
In the Granger Town Council race, Dawn Mansir was the top vote-getter with 19. Stanley Jorensen and John Styvar each received 14 votes.
Daniel D. Soto Jr. had seven, Harry Mansir had six, and there were 11 write-in votes.
