-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My goal is to support efforts that allow the city continue to provide essential services to the citizens while maintaining the city's workforce and by supporting the business community. This has to be a collaborative effort by all council members.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
It is obvious to everyone that the economy is struggling. Locally, I would strongly encourage and support business retention efforts for existing businesses, and strongly support economic development opportunities to bring in larger businesses and the jobs associated with them.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
Until we know what we are dealing with for revenues, we must spend smart, eliminate unnecessary expenditures, and postpone projects that aren't essential at the present time. For every expense line item, must evaluate whether it is a "need to have or a nice to have" expenditure.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
The challenges are being met by following public health orders, and by encouraging the public to safely support local businesses.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I have always been accessible to the public by phone, email, and in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.