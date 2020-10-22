Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as President Donald Trump looks on, during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on Sept. 15 on the South Lawn of the White House. The world will be closely watching the Nov. 3 U.S. election. A number of prominent world leaders have a personal stake in the outcome of the race, with their fortunes depending heavily on the success – or failure – of Trump. Perhaps none has so much riding on a Trump victory as Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.