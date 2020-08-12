CHEYENNE – Wyoming leaders want the state to host a presidential debate next month.
That was the crux of a letter sent last Friday to the Commission on Presidential Debates by Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and State Treasurer Curt Meier.
"In order to continue preserving fairness and transparency in this year's presidential election, I am writing today to request that an additional, earlier debate be held in my home state of Wyoming this September," the letter reads.
The letter's submission last week came just a few days after the Trump campaign asked the same commission to hold a debate in the first week in September. However, the commission quickly turned down the proposal in response, according to Politico.
In their letter, Gordon and his colleagues noted the option to vote will be available to Wyoming voters 11 days before the first presidential debate, which will be held Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.
"Wyomingites who vote early deserve the same opportunity afforded to other states to hear the two competing visions for our country and make a well-informed decision when casting their vote at the ballot box – especially when one candidate has spent the duration of the campaign avoiding voters and questions from the press," the letter states.
Despite the commission's rejection of the initial request to move any dates, leaders in Wyoming and several other states have still seized the moment to make their pitches – and they all seem to have used the same template.
Letters submitted to the commission by state leaders in Alabama and North Carolina were identical to the one submitted by Gordon, Buchanan and Meier.
Michael Pearlman, the governor's communication director, said Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne provided the letter for Gordon to sign. He was unsure of its original source.
The state had not heard a response from the Commission on Presidential Debates as of Tuesday afternoon, Pearlman said.
