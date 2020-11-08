Voters wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to cast their ballots at a polling station near Shwedagon pagoda on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Yangon, Myanmar. Voting was underway in Myanmar's elections on Sunday, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago.