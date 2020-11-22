President Barack Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 10, 2016. President Trump and his allies are harking back to his own transition four years ago to make a false argument that his own presidency was denied a fair chance for a clean launch. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany laid out the case from the White House podium last week. Obama, who had portrayed Trump as an existential threat to the nation, invited the president-elect to the White House and visited with him in the Oval Office. Obama's aides also offered help to Trump's incoming staffers.