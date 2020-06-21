CHEYENNE - Following a series of anti-Semitic and ableist tweets from U.S. Senate candidate James DeBrine, leadership from the Wyoming Democratic Party has called on him to withdraw from the race leading up to the Aug. 18 primary.
DeBrine's tweets that forced the party response were largely attacks on some of the other Democratic candidates seeking the nomination. In tweets sent earlier this week, DeBrine labeled Merav Ben-David, a University of Wyoming professor and native of Israel who is running for the federal seat, as "FAKE Jewish," and made insensitive comments to candidate Yana Ludwig about her having Lyme disease.
Party Chair Joe Barbuto, in a statement sent Thursday night, called the comments "unacceptable and completely out of line with the values and principles of the Wyoming Democratic Party."
"As a result, this organization will not be providing any resources or support to James DeBrines' campaign, and I personally call on him to withdraw his candidacy for the nomination," Barbuto said in the statement.
DeBrine, when reached by the Tribune Eagle on Friday, said he doesn't plan to drop out of the race, despite the loss of party support.
"I really did like working with the Wyo. Dems, but then all of a sudden, they turn on me like a pack of wolves," DeBrine said.
DeBrine said "there's no way" he would be anti-Semitic, noting his brother-in-law is Jewish. He did not explicitly apologize for the tweets, though when asked if he wished he hadn't posted them, DeBrine admitted he "probably should have been more gracious."
The loss of WDP support means DeBrine will no longer be able to access a wide range of campaign services, including social media training and help with setting up websites and advertisements, offered by the state party to all in-state candidates.
WDP spokeswoman Nina Hebert said the party's decision to drop its support was made swiftly Thursday night after the tweets were brought to party officials' attention by a voter.
Five other Democratic candidates, meanwhile, still have the support of the state party in the race for the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring.
Early and absentee voting for the primary begins July 2, and the in-person election will be held Aug. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.