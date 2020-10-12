Fire Prevention proclamation

GREEN RIVER — Green River Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed the week of Oct. 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week during the Oct. 6 Green River City Council meeting. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann accepted the proclamation. Pictured front from left were Robert Berg and Larry Erdmann. Back row was Rust, Jim Zimmerman, Mike Shutran, Lisa Maes and Gary Killpack.

