ROCK SPRINGS — Fire restrictions remain in effect on Bureau of Land Management and forest service lands in western Wyoming.
Due to dry conditions and high fire danger, Stage 1 fire restrictions have been implemented in the BLM High Desert District as well as the Bridger-Teton and Ashley national forests. These restrictions allow fires only in designated and installed fire rings or grills at designated campgrounds or picnic areas. Fires are allowed in the Teton and Gros Ventre Wilderness areas but not the Bridger Wilderness under these restrictions.
Smoking is also restricted to certain locations. It is only allowed in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Under the restrictions, operating a chainsaw on BLM and national forest lands is permitted only when equipped with a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester that is properly installed and in effective working order. Operators must also carry a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum rating of 2A and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches. Operating a chainsaw is prohibited in national parks.
The moisture content of various fuel types, current and expected weather conditions, and available fire-fighting resources, as well as the occurrence of human-caused fires are factors in the determination to implement fire restrictions on public lands.
During times of elevated fire danger, a campfire is not encouraged, according to Teton Interagency Fire managers. People could be held liable for suppression costs if their campfire becomes a wildfire. All campfires must be completely extinguished before leaving a site. Campers and day users should have a shovel on hand and a water bucket ready for use. Soak, stir, feel, repeat. Make sure your campfire is “dead out” and cold to the touch before departing.
Teton Interagency Fire has located 179 abandoned/unattended campfires so far this summer.
Year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered lands throughout Wyoming prohibit:
— Discharging or using any fireworks.
— Discharging a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
— Burning, igniting, or causing to burn any tire, wire, magnesium or any other hazardous or explosive material.
— Operating any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 ©.
— Use/discharge of explosives of any kind, incendiary devices, pyrotechnic devices, or exploding targets.
Failure to comply with fire restrictions on federal lands is punishable by law. For more information on BLM fire restrictions or conditions, visit www.blm.gov/Wyoming-Fire-Restrictions. For additional details on the Bridger-Teton National Forest, visit www.TetonFires.com.
