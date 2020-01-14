LARAMIE – At a time when frustrations and disappointment are high, University of Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards shared a quote with his team Monday morning that he hopes can provide a spark amid heartbreak.
Following a gut-wrenching overtime loss to UNLV, a game that the Cowboys (5-13 overall, 0-6 Mountain West) led by 7 points with 1 minute, 25 seconds remaining, anguish was clear on the faces of players and Edwards, and rightfully so: with a chance to ice the game, UW missed five free throws in a row, allowing the Runnin' Rebels to tie the game and eventually win in the extra period. Worst of all was that the team's best shooter, senior guard Jake Hendricks (88%), was one of the players shooting from the charity stripe late in the game.
Coming off three straight losses and searching for their first Mountain West win of the season, last Saturday looked like the start of something positive. Instead, the losing streak is now at four games, and UW is still searching for answers (as well as a conference victory).
"Anybody in the country up seven (with) 1 minute and 20, and your best free-throw shooter going to the line, you think you're coming out with the win," Edwards said. "They felt that (the UNLV game) was kind of the one to take the lid off."
As the Cowboys travel to Reno to take on Nevada (10-7, 3-2), Edwards shared a message that, if anything, has defined and will continue to define his team going forward: adversity is inevitable; how you respond to it defines you.
"Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% what happens afterward," Edwards told the team.
After losing at home to undefeated San Diego State earlier in the week, Edwards mentioned in his postgame press conference that he was hoping his team could learn something from the Aztecs. Not only was SDSU willing to do whatever it took to win on the court, the team was willing to put in as many hours off of it as needed, Edwards said. That might not have translated to a win against UNLV, but Edwards said he saw progress in that department in the crushing defeat, particularly from freshman guard Kwane Marble II.
Marble began the season at 205 pounds, Edwards said, and was not in proper condition to contribute. Marble is now down to 188 pounds, and the results are showing: he scored a career-high 19 points off the bench against the Runnin' Rebels, and was a big reason the game was as close as it was. He is an example of what can be done if the work is put in. Players have been staying late after practice to shoot, lifting weights on their own time and working on their skills off the clock.
"I've been trusting the process, just getting in the gym, getting extra work," Marble said after his career night.
It's not like team wasn't working previously; players always bring energy, Edwards said. But now the sense of urgency is evident.
"It's been more amplified after SDSU," Edwards said. "You're seeing guys staying later to get shots up ... you see it. ... I thought some of it even showed itself in the UNLV game."
Nevada, a Mountain West power in recent years under head coach Eric Musselman, is constructed differently in 2020. Musselman is the head coach at Arkansas; in his place is former New Mexico coach Steve Alford, who also coached at Iowa and UCLA. Also gone are Caleb and Cody Martin and Jordan Caroline, who were among the top players in the league for several seasons.
The Wolfpack is heavily dependent on guard play this season, according to Edwards. Nevada is led by a trio of guards in Jalen Harris, Jazz Johnson and Lindsey Drew, who average 18.3, 17.2 and 12.4 points per game, respectively. Nevada ranks 13th in college basketball with 167 made 3-pointers and 11th in 3-point percentage (39%). The Wolfpack also defend the 3-pointer well, surrendering just 26% from behind the arc (No. 6 nationally).
The Cowboys are determined to not let the defeat against UNLV snowball into a loss at Nevada. Instead, tonight provides an opportunity for UW to show what it is made of. In a season that has been trying, the Cowboys haven't stopped playing hard after losses. That effort won't stop.
"I think we've shown all year we have the ability to bounce back," Hendricks said after Saturday's loss. "We just have to be ready for the next time."
