GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County municipalities and other organizations have been asked to continue revising their lists of proposed projects to be funded by a specific purpose tax.
As sixth-cent tax liaison for the Sweetwater County Commission, Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld gave a report at Tuesday's regular board meeting. Schoenfeld said that during a Sept. 10 phone meeting, a new total of about $153.7 million in projects were proposed, down from more than $228 at an Aug. 27 meeting at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
The new total is still considered too high, and Schoenfeld said she recommended that groups whittle down their lists. It was noted that the amount proposed does not include any county government projects.
Green River will host a City Council workshop at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall to discuss its list of proposed specific tax projects. At the Aug. 27 meeting, Green River's list added up to $84.79 million and included infrastructure and development projects including a new wastewater treatment plant, street replacements, work on the train depot and Parks and Recreation asset preservation.
At the Aug. 27 meeting, Green River officials expressed the dire need for project funds due to loss of revenue from the state and from mineral resources.
“The numbers may seem startling,” Green River Mayor Pete Rust said, but are due to problems caused by years of declining revenues.
Green River City Administrator Reed Clevenger said the city's list includes projects that didn’t get addressed before.
Once municipalities and organizations come up with final proposals, they will come before the county commission, which will decide what to put before voters. The process must be completed 110 days before the November 2020 general election.
