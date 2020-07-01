GREEN RIVER — This July 4th holiday weekend hundreds of flags will proudly fly from July 4-6 at the Thomas Moran Park which is located next to the Green River Chamber of Commerce Parking lot.
Flag will fly to honor and pay tribute to all military men and women, emergency first responders, and those that serve.
The Green River Chamber of Commerce needs volunteers on July 6 to assist with the removal of flags.
For more information contact the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 307-875-5711.
