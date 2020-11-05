CHEYENNE — Wyoming's Invasive Species Initiative established by Governor Mark Gordon has released its final report featuring recommendations to consider in the years ahead.
In August of 2019, Governor Gordon began assembling a team to develop a report regarding invasive plant species and their management in Wyoming.
The initiative's roughly forty-page final report addresses a wide array of topics surrounding terrestrial invasive plant species and includes recommendations for the Governor to consider in the coming years. They include developing assessments, improving collaboration with federal partners, and exploring revisions to the funding model for invasive species management in the state.
“Completion of this report has been challenged on multiple fronts” Governor Gordon said. “The teams were hindered by multiple large storms last year, making meeting in-person nearly impossible. Then in early 2020, COVID-19 impacted the ability for the teams to meet again. Nevertheless, the group delivered a product that can serve as a launchpad for future discussions and I am extremely appreciative of their efforts during these challenging times”
The report emerged from a series of collaborative meetings between experts in the field of terrestrial invasive plants. The group was divided into policy and technical teams that included local, state and federal government representatives, private citizens representing industry and agricultural groups, as well as scientists and practitioners.
Policy Team members included Steve Meadows (chair), Wyatt Agar, Brian Boner, Jacque Buchanan, Josh Coursey, Jessica Crowder, John Elliot, Jack Engstrom, Colleen Faber, Jamie Flitner, Slade Franklin, Rob Hendry, Mark Hogan, Matt Hoobler, Astrid Martinez and Tom Walters.
The Technical Team included Justin Derner (chair), Bob Budd, Ben Bump, Todd Caltrider, Justin Caudill, Scott Gamo, Lindy Garner, Ken Henke, Brian Jensen, Julie Kraft, Rod Litzel, Brian Mealor, Dwayne Rice, Dan Tekiela, Amanda Thimmayya and Mahonri Williams.
The Governor has ordered 250 copies of the report for distribution to Weed and Pest Districts, federal agencies, and the Legislature. A link to the report is also available on the home page of the Governor’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.