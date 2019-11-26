GREEN RIVER Students at Lincoln Middle School in Green River accept donations from Fremont Therapy Group. for the school's Care Packages for Soldiers event. Pictured front from left are students Rylie Caldwell, Kelsey Cantrell, Dacen Laruisk-Adams, Zoie Yates, Jimmy Cordova and Aiden Haggit. In back are Tracie Fuss and Sierra Nussbaum of Fremont Therapy Group.